Hurricane Warnings Issued Across Florida

New hurricane warnings have been issued for western Florida, the Keys, and parts of the Bahamas as Tropical Storm Isaac moves north through the Atlantic and into the Gulf of Mexico.



The National Hurricane centre has put eastern Florida and Haiti under hurricane watches. The agency has also put the Dominican Republic, Cuba, and Turks and Caicos under tropical storm warnings.

Isaac is expected to be upgraded to a hurricane as early as tomorrow.

Winds are currently at 60 miles an hour as the storm gains speed.

Below, updated images from the National Hurricane centre.

Photo: National Hurricane centre

Photo: National Hurricane centre

Below, the advisory issued by the National Hurricane centre this morning.

000 WTNT24 KNHC 250845 TCMAT4 TROPICAL STORM ISAAC FORECAST/ADVISORY NUMBER 17 NWS NATIONAL HURRICANE CENTER MIAMI FL AL092012 0900 UTC SAT AUG 25 2012 CHANGES IN WATCHES AND WARNINGS WITH THIS ADVISORY... A HURRICANE WARNING HAS BEEN ISSUED FOR THE FLORIDA KEYS INCLUDING THE DRY TORTUGAS...THE WEST COAST OF FLORIDA FROM BONITA BEACH SOUTHWARD...AND FLORIDA BAY. A HURRICANE WATCH HAS BEEN ISSUED FOR THE FLORIDA EAST COAST FROM GOLDEN BEACH SOUTHWARD. THE GOVERNMENT OF THE BAHAMAS HAS ISSUED A HURRICANE WATCH FOR ANDROS ISLAND. SUMMARY OF WATCHES AND WARNINGS IN EFFECT... A HURRICANE WARNING IS IN EFFECT FOR... * THE FLORIDA KEYS INCLUDING THE DRY TORTUGAS * THE WEST COAST OF FLORIDA FROM BONITA BEACH SOUTHWARD * FLORIDA BAY A HURRICANE WATCH IS IN EFFECT FOR... * HAITI * THE FLORIDA EAST COAST FROM GOLDEN BEACH SOUTHWARD * ANDROS ISLAND IN THE BAHAMAS A TROPICAL STORM WARNING IS IN EFFECT FOR... * DOMINICAN REPUBLIC * HAITI * CUBAN PROVINCES OF CIEGO DE AVILA...SANCTI SPIRITUS...VILLA CLARA...CAMAGUEY...LAS TUNAS...GRANMA...HOLGUIN...SANTIAGO DE CUBA...AND GUANTANAMO * THE BAHAMAS * TURKS AND CAICOS ISLANDS * THE FLORIDA EAST COAST FROM JUPITER INLET SOUTHWARD * LAKE OKEECHOBEE A TROPICAL STORM WATCH IS IN EFFECT FOR... * CUBAN PROVINCES OF MATANZAS AND CIENFUEGOS * JAMAICA * THE FLORIDA EAST COAST NORTH OF JUPITER INLET TO SEBASTIAN INLET A HURRICANE WARNING MEANS THAT HURRICANE CONDITIONS ARE EXPECTED SOMEWHERE WITHIN THE WARNING AREA. A WARNING IS TYPICALLY ISSUED 36 HOURS BEFORE THE ANTICIPATED FIRST OCCURRENCE OF TROPICAL STORM FORCE WINDS...CONDITIONS THAT MAKE OUTSIDE PREPARATIONS DIFFICULT OR DANGEROUS. PREPARATIONS TO PROTECT LIFE AND PROPERTY SHOULD BE RUSHED TO COMPLETION. A HURRICANE WATCH MEANS THAT HURRICANE CONDITIONS ARE POSSIBLE WITHIN THE WATCH AREA...IN THIS CASE WITHIN THE NEXT 24 TO 36 HOURS. A TROPICAL STORM WARNING MEANS THAT TROPICAL STORM CONDITIONS ARE EXPECTED SOMEWHERE WITHIN THE WARNING AREA WITHIN 36 HOURS. A TROPICAL STORM WATCH MEANS THAT TROPICAL STORM CONDITIONS ARE POSSIBLE WITHIN THE WATCH AREA...GENERALLY WITHIN 48 HOURS.

Read the full advisory here >

