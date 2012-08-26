$27.7 Billion Worth Of American Property Is In Isaac's Path

Tropical Storm Isaac is not a hurricane (yet) and it hasn’t landed on the U.S. (yet).



But analysts are already estimating the costs of the potential damage.

From CoreLogic:

“Based on current forecasts, Tropical Storm Isaac is predicted to strengthen into a Category 1 hurricane and become the first hurricane to impact the United States this year,” said Dr. Howard Botts, vice president and director of database development for CoreLogic Spatial Solutions. “Though the forecasted path is constantly changing, at this point, Isaac seems to be poised to strike the Gulf Coast early Wednesday. Major metro areas that could potentially feel the impact of hurricane-driven storm surge include New Orleans, La.; Baton Rouge, La.; Biloxi, Miss.; Mobile, Ala.; Pensacola, Fla. and Tallahassee, Fla., depending on where the storm makes landfall.”

The data shows nearly 210,000 total residential properties valued at more than $27.7 billion in seven major metro areas along the Gulf Coast could be at risk for storm-surge related flooding, assuming the storm hits as a Category 1 hurricane. The number of residential properties in each metro area and their respective potential exposure to damage are as follows:

Photo: CoreLogic

Here’s CoreLogic’s map:

Photo: CoreLogic

