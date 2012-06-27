Incredible visualisation Of Tropical Storm Debby Pounding Florida

Tropical Storm Debby is finally heading out to sea, but for two days it drenched Florida and southern Georgia, bringing up to two feet of rain in some places.



The satellite animation below from NASA shows the movement of the storm from June 24 to June 26.

The heaviest rains came on June 25, falling at a rate of over 2 inches per hour, according to the agency.

Debby is the the earliest fourth named storm on record.

