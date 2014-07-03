A Surreal Picture Of Tropical Storm Arthur From Space

Beach-goers in North Carolina are forecast to have a soggy July 4 holiday this year. The first tropical system of the Atlantic season, Tropical Storm Arthur, formed off southern Florida on July 1, 2014, and is moving north toward the Outer Banks. The National Hurricane Center anticipates that Arthur will become a hurricane in the next two days.

The Moderate Resolution Imaging Spectroradiometer (MODIS) on NASA’s Terra satellite acquired this view of the storm on July 2 at 11:35 a.m. Arthur was about 165 kilometers (105 miles) east of Cape Canaveral, Florida. The storm had winds of 95 kilometers per hour (60 miles per hour) and was moving north at 11 km/h (7 mph).

Reference

National Hurricane Center (2014, July 2) Tropical Storm Arthur. Accessed July 2, 2014.

More from NASA Earth Observatory:

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.