'Andrea' Is The First Tropical Storm Of The 2013 Hurricane Season

Tropical storm Andrea is the first named storm of the 2013 hurricane season, which the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration predicts will be either above normal or possibly extremely active.



It should hit Florida around 1:00 p.m. EDT Thursday, where there will be a tropical storm warning. The coast of Florida, Georgia, South Carolina, and North Carolina will be under a tropical storm watch through 1:00 p.m. EDT Friday.

It should be a post-tropical storm by the time it makes it up to the Northeast on Saturday, but watch out for heavy rain starting Friday in NYC.

Here’s the five day path:

And the wind speed probabilities:

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.