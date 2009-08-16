Tropical Storm Ana Approaches

This is supposed to be a light hurricane season this year.



But it’s always worth keeping on these storms. Ana is due to hit Puerto Rico by Tuesday, according to estimates. It isn’t thought that is will threaten oil and natural gas platforms and refineries along the coast or disprupt the cotton and orange crops.

But, you never know.

Here’s what the AP says:

Forecasters say Tropical Storm Ana has formed over the Atlantic and could strengthen as it heads toward the Leeward Islands.

The National Hurricane centre says Ana could trigger a tropical storm watch for parts of the Leeward Islands later Saturday. It could be approaching the islands by Monday.

Ana, the first named storm of the Atlantic season, could slowly strengthen in the next couple of days as it moves to the west at 16 mph. Maximum sustained winds are near 40 mph.

Meanwhile, Hurricane Guillermo was swirling in the Pacific as a Category 3 storm. Winds were near 115 mph as the hurricane moved to the west-northwest at 16 mph. It was about 1,385 miles west of the southern tip of Mexico’s Baja California peninsula early Saturday morning.

