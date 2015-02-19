PHOTOS: Tropical cyclones Lam and Marcia are bearing down on Australia's northern states

Tropical Cyclone Lam making landfall in Australia’s Northern Territory. Credit: NASA Goddard MODIS Rapid Response Team

Two major tropical cyclones are threatening the coastlines of the Northern Territory and Queensland.

Severe Tropical Cyclone Lam, currently a category three system, is approaching the Northern Territory coastline.

Gales are expected to develop between Elcho Island and Nhulunbuy, east of Darwin. The Bureau of Meteorology (BoM) has forecast the cyclone will intensify and reach category four before crossing the coast early tomorrow morning.

Here’s the official statement from the BoM:

The very destructive core of Severe Tropical Cyclone Lam is expected to track southwest, parallel to the Wessel Islands today and is expected to make landfall on the mainland coast between Milingimbi and Gapuwiyak overnight Thursday or Friday morning. Severe Tropical Cyclone Lam is then expected to weaken during Friday as it moves inland over Arnhem Land

Meanwhile, Queensland may witness its worst weather event since the 2011 and 2012 floods.

The state is bracing for heavy rainfall, intense winds and possible flash flooding on Friday when Tropical Cyclone Marcia crosses the coast.

The low pressure system has been tracking towards the north Australian coast for the past 36 hours and developed into a Category 1 cyclone about 7:00pm.

Marcia is expected to make landfall northeast of Rockhampton around 2am tomorrow morning as a category two storm.

Weather Services Manager at the Bureau of Meteorology (Qld) Richard Wardle says Tropical Cyclone Marcia said gales are expected to develop for coastal and island communities between Mackay and Double Island Point late this afternoon and evening.

“Destructive winds, with gusts of around 150 kilometres an hour are expected near the centre of the system, which will then slowly weaken overland,” he said.

“Extremely high tides are expected today and tomorrow, with levels above the highest tide of the year. Heavy rainfall is associated with the system, particularly to the south of the system – extending to the New South Wales border.”

NASA’s Aqua satellite captured an image of newborn Tropical Cyclone 13P in the Coral Sea. Credit: NASA Goddard MODIS Rapid Response Team

Here’s some of the amazing photos and videos being shared on social media.

A photo posted by Dane (@penguininamansbody) on Feb 18, 2015 at 7:11pm PST

No #surfers out in this white frothy storm #surf #beachlife #bigwet #goldcoast A photo posted by Nick Hortovanyi (@hortovanyi) on Feb 18, 2015 at 1:29pm PST

A Yeppoon man tries to tackle #CycloneMarcia A video posted by @rachaelconaghan on Feb 18, 2015 at 7:05pm PST

Hello Mr.Lam… flying towards the edge of #cyclonelam #kakadu #northernterritory A photo posted by Steve Holmes (@stevoh66) on Feb 18, 2015 at 6:11pm PST

There's a big storm coming #staycosy #lovers #cyclonemarcia #byronbay #belongil #beach A photo posted by Kirra Pendergast Photographer (@kirrapendergast) on Feb 18, 2015 at 5:49pm PST

Getting a wee bit windy now #cyclonelam #stormchasing #cyclone #dayoff #rain #typhoon #gove #govelife #nhulunbuy A video posted by Matthew Williams (@bungchow7) on Feb 17, 2015 at 2:41pm PST

Storm swell rising #beachlife #bigwet #goldcoast no #surfers out A photo posted by Nick Hortovanyi (@hortovanyi) on Feb 18, 2015 at 1:22pm PST

Surfs up thanks to the cyclone #Nhulunbuy A photo posted by Jack Zalunardo (@jzalunardo) on Feb 17, 2015 at 9:44pm PST

#nhulunbuy #cycloneLam A photo posted by Andrea Camille Abesamis (@andreacamille13) on Feb 18, 2015 at 7:39pm PST

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.