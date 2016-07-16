Watch troops surrender on live TV after the attempted coup in Turkey

An apparently failed coup attempt in Turkey has led to the arrests and detainment of hundreds of suspected rogue soldiers, according to the country’s state-run Anadolu agency and the Ministry of the Interior.
Dozens of people were killed during the violent uprising that began late Friday night, Turkish officials said, plunging a critical NATO member and American ally into chaos.
After troops belonging to a faction of Turkey’s armed forces attempted to overrun the government, supporters of Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan stormed the streets in protest.
After the hours-long ordeal, more than 750 Turkish troops were detained. Video of troops surrendering with their hands up was broadcast live on CNN Turk.
Watch the footage below:
Turkish troops who occupied the Istanbul bridge surrender live on TV. pic.twitter.com/sy2tu95m5v
— Mahir Zeynalov (@MahirZeynalov) July 16, 2016
