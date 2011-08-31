Are You More Excited for Bond, Tron or Jake and Elwood?

Another busy few days in Hollywood, as several highly anticipated films make news.

Bond Is Heading to India Last Week, it was revealed that director Sam Mendes is planning to shoot an involved stunt sequence on a train in India for his upcoming sequel Bond 23. At the time, he did not have permission to utilise the train system in the country and was considering taking his production to South Africa. Today, it has been revealed that the Union information and broadcasting ministry of India has approved Sam Mendes for shooting inside the country. This will be the second 007 adventure, after Octopussy, to take place in India.



Sam Mendes is still awaiting permission from the railways and the respective state governments to take his team on the trains in Ahmedabad, and Dudhsagar and Zuari Rail Bridge in Mumbai and Goa respectively. It is still possible that this portion of the film will be shot in South Africa.

Bond 23 comes to theatres November 9th, 2012 and stars Ralph Fiennes, Daniel Craig, Javier Bardem,Naomie Harris, Judi Dench, Simon Russell Beale, Rhys Ifans. The film is directed by Sam Mendes

Bruce Boxleitner confirms Tron 3 for 2013 At this year’s D23, the actor revealed that he’s already got a deal in place for the follow-up to the 2010 Smash Tron Legacy and that the film is looking at a release in 2013.



Third Apollo 18 Trailer LaunchesThis Friday, the truth will be revealed! What happened during the Apollo 18 space mission to the moon? What did those astronauts find? See for yourself on September 2nd, when the conspiracy behind Apollo 18 becomes known to mankind. A third trailer has been released, check it out below.



Apollo 18 comes to theatres September 2nd, 2011. The film is directed by Gonzalo López-Gallego.

Captain America 2 Screenwriter Wants Modok for the Main VillainA couple of interesting tidbits have come in regarding the Steve Rogers character in both Captain America 2 and The Avengers. First up, screenwriter of Captain America 2, Christopher Markus, who is working alongside Stephen McFeely, revealed that he is pushing to have MODOK as the film’s main villain. Not only that, he wants to cast Peter Dinklagein the role of this man whose head grew so large for his body that he can only get around in an exoskeleton and armed hoverchair.

It certainly isn’t a conventional choice, though MODOK is an original villain of Steve Rogers from the 60s era comic books.

George Clooney Pulls Out of The Man From U.N.C.L.E.

George Clooney is reportedly dropping out of the cast for director Steven Soderbergh‘s The Man from U.N.C.L.E. No reason for his departure has been given at this time.

Warner Bros. is determined to stay on track with this big screen adaptation of the 1960s television series that followed the exploits of two secret agents. As of now, Steven Soderbergh will still shoot the movie this February.

The director will continue preproduction on The Man from U.N.C.L.E. as he gears up for the release of his next film, the thriller Contagion, on September 9th.

The Man from U.N.C.L.E. comes to theatres in 2012. The film is directed by Steven Soderbergh.

New Transformers: Dark of the Moon Gallery Reveals Brand New Set ImagesToday, director Michael Bay uploaded a ton of never-before-seen, behind the scenes photos to his personal website, taken on the set of Transformers: Dark of the Moon by photographer Robert Zuckerman. You can check out this extensive gallery, featuring the director along with stars Shia LaBeouf, Rosie Huntington-Whiteley, Tyrese Gibson, and more.

Here’s a taste:

Transformers: Dark of the Moon was released June 29th, 2011 and stars Shia LaBeouf, Rosie Huntington-Whiteley, Julie White, Kevin Dunn, Josh Duhamel, Tyrese Gibson, Alan Tudyk, John Malkovich. The film is directed by Michael Bay.



Jake and Elwood Get the Idiot Box TreatmentThe Blues Brothers are heading to the small screen in a new series penned by John Belushi‘s widow Judith Belushi-Pisano and Saturday Night Live writer Anne Beatts. The pilot script is currently being shopped to various Networks.

The Blues Brothers musical duo of Jake and Elwood Blues, made famous by their appearances on SNLand in two feature films, will be recast, with the series taking place just after they both get out of jail. The main plot of the entire series will revolve around Elwood searching for his real father. No casting decisions have been made at this time.

While Universal owns the film rights to the property, Dan Aykroyd and Judith Belushi-Pisano share the television rights. Dan Aykroyd will only appear on the show via his voice, taking on the unseen role of Jake and Elwood’s parole officer.

The Blues Brothers was released June 20th, 1980 and stars John Belushi, Dan Aykroyd, James Brown,Cab Calloway, Ray Charles, Aretha Franklin, Steve Cropper, Donald Dunn. The film was directed by John Landis.

