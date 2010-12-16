Here's What Apple's Awesome New "Tron" iAd For The iPad Looks Like (TOUR)

Click here for a tour of the iAd →

Apple just launched its first iAd advertisement for the iPad: A big, ambitious ad for Disney’s new “Tron” movie, which opens this Friday.This is the only iAd for the iPad planned for this year, according to AdAge, which announced the ad yesterday.



The ad is impressive, and includes many unique features — including the ability to email a friend from within the ad — and almost 10 minutes of video.

Several times, we had to remember, this isn’t an app, this is just an ad within an app. It’s kind of amazing, because it’s better than most apps we’ve seen.

But it might be a little too ambitious: In our run-through, the ad crashed our iPad app twice, forcing us to reboot the app to continue using it. (Sounds like Apple is planning to boost the memory in the next iPad.) That is NOT the message Apple wants to be sending to publishers, who are generally intrigued by iAds, but sceptical that Apple will be able to make advertising work at scale — and definitely don’t want people to stop using their apps because of the ads within them.

