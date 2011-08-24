Check Out This Awesome Crowdsourced Tron-Inspired Ad

Creative crowdsourcing site Tongal.com had a $5,000 contest to make a commercial for Duckbrand’s Duck Tape, and what they came up with on a tiny budget turned out pretty cool (via Wired).



The winner was San Francisco-based media company Ryactive, who have actually managed to make duct tape entertaining by making a Tron lightcycle race with the product.

The media attention all the parties are getting goes to show that quality marketing can come from something small. It doesn’t take a massive investment to get your company to light up the grid.

Here’s the video:

Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

DON’T MISS: The 15 Best Commercials Of The Year From Around The World >

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.