Wallpaper That 'Tricks The Eye' Is Coming Back Into Style

Wallpaper designed to look like wood, concrete, tiles, or marble is an easy fix for blank white walls.



This so-called tromp l’oeil style — or art that creates the illusion of being real — has been popular throughout history, and is gaining prominence again in home blogs, on Pinterest, and in apartments where faux texture can break up an otherwise boring space.

One recent example is Andrew Martin’s Lumber Jack wallpaper ($107, Rose & Grey), which adds a rustic feel with detailed sawed wooden log piles that line the wall. It would look fantastic in a bachelor pad.

Perhaps the most popular version of the tromp l’oeil wallpaper is brick-patterned, exemplified by York Wallcoverings’ Wall In A Box Bricks Wallpaper ($99, Amazon). This one is sold as a single kit with perfectly matched double rolls.

And Vertigo Home also sells a lot of these designs, but my favourite is the sophisticated industrial Marble Wallpaper by Ferm Living ($110, Vertigo Home). It’s unique without being over-powering.

Ferm LivingMost of these wallpapers are sold as pre-pasted paper that are fast to hang, and easily strippable. So if you’re looking to update your space, this is something to seriously consider.

