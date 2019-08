Trolltunga (“Troll’s Tongue”) is a stunning cliff in Norway. It takes forever to get to, but the view leaves people speechless. Mike and Kim Dell talked to us about their memorable trip to the famous cliff.

Story and editing by Jeremy Dreyfuss

