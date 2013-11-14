JPMorgan Has Cancelled Its Twitter Q&A After Getting Thoroughly Trolled

JP Morgan has cancelled a Twitter Q&A session after its #AskJPM hashtag was swamped by trolls.

The bank on Wednesday tweeted that vice chairman Jimmy Lee would host a live Q&A on November 14.

It canned the idea seven hours later, after a barrage of irreverent – and hilarious – tweets were directed at its designated hashtag.

Tomorrow's Q&A is cancelled. Bad Idea. Back to the drawing board. — J.P. Morgan (@jpmorgan) November 14, 2013

Get ready for the questions!

Would you rather negotiate with 1 horse-sized Eric Holder, or 100 duck-sized Eric Holders? #AskJPM

— Kevin Roose (@kevinroose) November 13, 2013

Do you like puppies? If you had a puppy, what would you name him? #AskJPM

— Matt Levine (@matt_levine) November 13, 2013

What’s it like working with Mexican drug cartels? Do they tip? #AskJPM

— David Dayen (@ddayen) November 13, 2013

Hey, can I have jimmy cayne’s bong back that he left in his office? #AskJPM

— CJ The Patrón Saint (@cbk_chi) November 13, 2013

#AskJPM why did u think this would be a good idea

— alex pareene (@pareene) November 13, 2013

Ladies and Gentlemen, the Snarkpocalypse is upon us. Brought about by this: #AskJPM

— Downtown Josh Brown (@ReformedBroker) November 13, 2013

Where do babies come from? #AskJPM

— Richard Minerich (@rickasaurus) November 13, 2013

How do you decide who to forclose on? Darts or a computer program? #AskJPM

— Jennifer Reft (@reftpt) November 13, 2013

If you feel like a failure, imagine being the person who came up with #AskJPM

— Rachel Edelman (@rachelsedelman) November 13, 2013

What’s your favourite type of whale? #AskJPM

— Matt O’Brien (@ObsoleteDogma) November 13, 2013

What’s the best way to get blood stains out of a clown suit? #AskJPM

— Eddy Elfenbein (@EddyElfenbein) November 13, 2013

What does the fox say? #AskJPM

— Michael Roston (@michaelroston) November 13, 2013

Lloyd Blankfein and the entire executive suite are hunched over a first year analyst’s twitter feed laughing their asses off over #AskJPM.

— Epicurean Dealmaker (@EpicureanDeal) November 13, 2013

Where does #AskJPM fall among your company’s smart, sensible business strategies?

— David Dayen (@ddayen) November 13, 2013

As a young sociopath, how can I succeed in finance? #AskJPM

— Tim Donovan (@tadonovan) November 13, 2013

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.