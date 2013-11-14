JPMorgan Has Cancelled Its Twitter Q&A After Getting Thoroughly Trolled

Steven Perlberg

JP Morgan has cancelled a Twitter Q&A session after its #AskJPM hashtag was swamped by trolls.

The bank on Wednesday tweeted that vice chairman Jimmy Lee would host a live Q&A on November 14.

It canned the idea seven hours later, after a barrage of irreverent – and hilarious – tweets were directed at its designated hashtag.

Get ready for the questions!

