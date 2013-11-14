JPMorgan Has Cancelled Its Twitter Q&A After Getting Thoroughly Trolled

JP Morgan has cancelled a Twitter Q&A session after its #AskJPM hashtag was swamped by trolls.
The bank on Wednesday tweeted that vice chairman Jimmy Lee would host a live Q&A on November 14.
It canned the idea seven hours later, after a barrage of irreverent – and hilarious – tweets were directed at its designated hashtag.
Tomorrow's Q&A is cancelled. Bad Idea. Back to the drawing board.
— J.P. Morgan (@jpmorgan) November 14, 2013
Get ready for the questions!
Would you rather negotiate with 1 horse-sized Eric Holder, or 100 duck-sized Eric Holders? #AskJPM
— Kevin Roose (@kevinroose) November 13, 2013
Do you like puppies? If you had a puppy, what would you name him? #AskJPM
— Matt Levine (@matt_levine) November 13, 2013
What’s it like working with Mexican drug cartels? Do they tip? #AskJPM
— David Dayen (@ddayen) November 13, 2013
Hey, can I have jimmy cayne’s bong back that he left in his office? #AskJPM
— CJ The Patrón Saint (@cbk_chi) November 13, 2013
#AskJPM why did u think this would be a good idea
— alex pareene (@pareene) November 13, 2013
Ladies and Gentlemen, the Snarkpocalypse is upon us. Brought about by this: #AskJPM
— Downtown Josh Brown (@ReformedBroker) November 13, 2013
Where do babies come from? #AskJPM
— Richard Minerich (@rickasaurus) November 13, 2013
How do you decide who to forclose on? Darts or a computer program? #AskJPM
— Jennifer Reft (@reftpt) November 13, 2013
If you feel like a failure, imagine being the person who came up with #AskJPM
— Rachel Edelman (@rachelsedelman) November 13, 2013
What’s your favourite type of whale? #AskJPM
— Matt O’Brien (@ObsoleteDogma) November 13, 2013
What’s the best way to get blood stains out of a clown suit? #AskJPM
— Eddy Elfenbein (@EddyElfenbein) November 13, 2013
What does the fox say? #AskJPM
— Michael Roston (@michaelroston) November 13, 2013
Lloyd Blankfein and the entire executive suite are hunched over a first year analyst’s twitter feed laughing their asses off over #AskJPM.
— Epicurean Dealmaker (@EpicureanDeal) November 13, 2013
Who does #2 work for?! #AskJPM
— RBIII (@RobBartenstein) November 13, 2013
Where does #AskJPM fall among your company’s smart, sensible business strategies?
— David Dayen (@ddayen) November 13, 2013
As a young sociopath, how can I succeed in finance? #AskJPM
— Tim Donovan (@tadonovan) November 13, 2013
