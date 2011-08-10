German Neo-Nazis Pranked By Trojan T-Shirt Sellers

German neo-Nazis were the victims of a prank from the aptly named “Trojan T-shirts” company, reports the BBC.



organisers of the Rock für Deutschland concert in the town of Gerawere given 250 t-shirts that read “Hardcore Rebels”:

Photo: EXIT

However, when washed the design faded to reveal a hidden message:

Photo: EXIT

The new message reads: “What happened to your shirt can happen to you. We can help you break with right-wing extremism”.

The prank was the action of a group called Exit, who sought to capture younger members at the event organised by extreme right-wing National Democratic Party.

