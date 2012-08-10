Trojan Is Bringing Its Free Vibrators Back To NYC—This Time With The Proper Permits

Photo: Shlomo Sprung

Hundreds of folks who lined up in the Flatiron District yesterday hoping for a free Trojan vibrator (worth around $40) were forced to leave empty-handed after the city shut down the company’s promotional stunt for improper permitting.But good news—there are still vibrators to be had.



Trojan just posted on its Facebook page:

Yesterday was just the foreplay…our toe-curling, record breaking Trojan Vibes giveaway will climax today at 5pm. With official NYC permits in hand (thanks City of New York!), the Trojan Vibrations Pleasure Carts have reloaded and will be serving up pleasure tonight from 5-7 pm in the Meatpacking District on the corner of 14th Street and 9th Avenue. Pick up a complimentary Pulse or Tri-Phoria vibrator while supplies last. First come, first served.

This time, the company says it got the permits right.

So get moving! After seeing how many people were willing to line up for a free vibrator in daylight, we can only imagine this cart will be mobbed.

