Markets Blast Higher After Fresh Announcement On Greece

Via Bloomberg, the EU has just made a quick announcement on Greece:

The troika (the EU/ECB/IMF austerity inspectors) will return to Greece tomorrow for more inspections).

An extra Eurogroup meeting has been announced in October to handle Greece.

A further Troika announcement will be made later in the day.

It’s all kind of weak sauce from a substance perspective, but we suppose the good thing is that it means everyone is still moving.



Markets jumped on the news.

Dow futures are up 91 points. Germany is up 1.1%.

Of course, bigger problems remain…

