A red-hot mobile game just cracked 130 million downloads

People are addicted to Trivia Crack.

The app now has 13o million downloads, according to The Wall Street Journal. That’s a significant jump from 100 million last month.

The app has dominated the App Store, rising to the No. 1 spot and staying there for 66 consecutive days. That shatters the previous 36-day record held by the 2012 hit game Draw Something.

It ranks 17 on AppData’s list of top grossing apps, and Maximo Cavazzani, the CEO of the game studio that makes it, says it is “very profitable” thanks to in-app purchases and advertising.

Although the app launched in late 2013, it didn’t take off until it launched a feature called Question Factory that lets users submit their own questions. The app is now so popular that users are submitting one million questions a day. But because each question has to get approved by 100 other users, only 1,500 get added each day. That slow process annoys users.

“You put a lot of thought into the questions, because you love the game so much,” a user from Dallas told The Journal. “[But] if they don’t start updating it, it’s probably going to get too repetitive.”

While Trivia Crack’s growth is impressive, it’s not the first time we’ve seen a trivia app get crazy popular. QuizUp was the fastest growing iPhone game in history, but it has now almost completely fizzled out.

