10 things you probably didn’t know about the making of ‘The Shining’

- Stanley Kubrick’s “The Shining,” starring Shelley Duvall and Jack Nicholson, was released in 1980.
- The movie was adapted from Stephen King’s novel of the same name, but he and Kubrick were at odds.
- Kubrick was a perfectionist, forcing actors to shoot scenes hundreds of times.
Ironically, room 217 is most often requested at Timberline Lodge, according to the hotel’s website.
“I like the film. I just wish that they had kept the original ending,” Crothers told James H. Burns in 2017. “The strange thing is that even Stanley’s screenplay has Hallorann saving them. In fact, when I first arrived in London … Jack Nicholson introduced me to his friends and said, ‘My man’s the hero of the movie.’ I just don’t understand what happened. Kubrick shot things all kinds of ways, but he never shot a version of the ending like in his script or the book. I still don’t know why Stanley changed the story. I never asked him why he did it. I just wanted to do my job.”
Explaining the changes to the ending, screenwriter Diane Johnson told Entertainment Weekly in 2017, “Kubrick really thought somebody should get killed — because it was a horror movie.”
“I specifically remember I was banned from the set for the entire time Scatman Crothers was being axed,” Lloyd said.
He wasn’t even allowed to watch the movie when it was released. Instead, they allowed him to watch a 10-minute version for children. Lloyd was finally able to watch the full version years later and described it as a “home movie.”
In a documentary filmed during the making of the movie, you can see Duvall lying on the floor from exhaustion, and in another scene, Kubrick is yelling at her for missing a cue, according to Rolling Stone.
“From May until October I was really in and out of ill health because the stress of the role was so great,” Duvall said in the 2000 book “The Complete Kubrick.” “Stanley pushed me and prodded me further than I’ve ever been pushed before. It’s the most difficult role I’ve ever had to play.”
Likewise, the scene where Duvall’s character, Wendy, swipes at Jack with a baseball bat took 127 takes, which broke a world record, according to Rolling Stone.
For example, in Italian, the line reads, “The morning has gold in its mouth.” In German, “Never put off until tomorrow what can be done today.” And in Spanish, “No matter how early you get up, you can’t make the sun rise any sooner.”
But perhaps the most bizarre theory is that Kubrick was trying to tell the public that he was part of staging the moon landing. A documentary titled “237” explores this theory, explaining that the movie was really about Kubrick struggling with holding in this secret. At one point in the film, Danny is even wearing an Apollo 11 sweater.
“I think ‘The Shining’ is a beautiful film and it looks terrific, and as I’ve said before, it’s like a big, beautiful Cadillac with no engine inside it,” King told Deadline in 2016. “In that sense, when it opened, a lot of the reviews weren’t very favorable and I was one of those reviewers. I kept my mouth shut at the time, but I didn’t care for it much.”
One of his main complaints is that Nicholson’s portrayal of the protagonist is poor because he played the character “crazy” from the beginning, while the story is about a man’s descent into madness.