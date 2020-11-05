10 things you didn't know about Matthew McConaughey

Universal; Columbia Pictures; Focus Features Matthew McConaughey.

Matthew McConaughey turns 51 on November 4.

Before he became known for movies like “How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days” and “Dazed and Confused,” McConaughey was voted “Most Handsome Student” in high school and planned to be a lawyer.

The actor has rescued dozens of animals and has a few Airstream trailers in his backyard.

When you think of Matthew McConaughey, your mind most likely jumps to one of his rom-coms, his Academy Award-winning performance in “Dallas Buyers Club,” or his famous line: “Alright, alright, alright.”

But did you know he loves to collect Airstream trailers (he has several parked in his backyard) and has a knack for rescuing animals?

From his complicated relationship with his mother to behind-the-scene secrets, here are 10 things you might not have known about Matthew McConaughey.

In high school, McConaughey suffered from acne, but he was eventually voted the “Most Handsome Student” at his school.

NBC / Getty Jimmy Fallon holding up a picture of McConaughey’s prom.

In 2014, McConaughey appeared on Jimmy Fallon’s late-night show and talked about how he suffered from acne while in high school in Texas. He said he used his mother’s mink oil to try and clear his skin, but it made him break out even more. It was so severe that he might have needed corrective surgery, the actor said during the interview, according to HuffPost.

A few years later, McConaughey’s skin cleared up, but his father attempted to sue the company that made the mink oil anyway. The case was thrown out because McConaughey’s skin didn’t suffer any lasting effects – he even won the “Most Handsome Student” title at school.

After high school, McConaughey had dreams of becoming a lawyer, but he went to film school instead.

Archive Photos / Getty McConaughey playing a lawyer in ‘A Time to Kill.’

“I always thought I was going to be a lawyer,” McConaughey said on “5 Questions with Dan Schawbel” in October. “I went to the University of Texas with the idea that I’m going to go become a defence attorney. And it was around sophomore year, coming around exam time. I hadn’t really been sleeping well with the idea of becoming a lawyer – the idea that I needed a couple more years to graduate, then I need to go to law school and need to find a job, that I wouldn’t be able to put an imprint in the world and execute something until I was in my 30s, basically.”

His friend told him he would be great in front of the camera because of his “good character,” and the idea stuck. McConaughey decided to go to film school instead of law school, and he earned a film degree from UT Austin in 1993.

McConaughey, however, did get the chance to play a lawyer in “A Time to Kill” in 1996.

Now, McConaughey is a film professor at the University of Texas where he teaches film.

Gary Miller / Getty McConaughey speaking at the University of Texas.

In 2015, McConaughey started working at the University of Texas’ Moody College of Communication as a visiting instructor. Four years later, it was announced that the actor would become faculty, teaching a class called “Script to Screen.”

“It’s the class I wish I would have had when I was in film school. Working in the classroom with these students gives me a chance to prepare them,” McConaughey told UT News in 2019. “Making movies, turning words on paper into film, is both a science and art – no matter the time or generation. The elements of truth and genuine joy for the process are timeless. That will always be our classroom focus.”

He was considered for the role of Jack in “Titanic.”

Steve Granitz / Getty McConaughey in the ’90s.

On an episode of “Watch What Happens Live” in 2019, McConaughey talked about how he auditioned for the role of Jack. He said the audition went so well that he was certain he got the part. In fact, he said the producers told him, “This is what we’re looking for, you got it.”

“The audition went great,” he said on the show. “I actually did think I had it.”

Of course, the role of Jack ended up going to Leonardo DiCaprio.

“It worked out for them without me,” McConaughey added.

McConaughey had to lose 50 pounds for “Dallas Buyers Club,” and he did it, in part, by drinking wine.

Focus Features McConaughey in ‘Dallas Buyers Club.’

McConaughey won an Academy Award for playing Ron Woodroof, a man who was diagnosed with AIDS, in “Dallas Buyers Club.” To prepare for the role, the actor had to lose 50 pounds. On an October 2020 episode of “The Joe Rogan Experience,” McConaughey said he lost the weight by eating fish, tapioca pudding, and “as much wine as I wanted to drink.”

McConaughey, who has starred in several rom-coms, said he made a point to never date his co-stars.

C Flanigan / Getty McConaughey and his wife.

Although he dated his co-star Sandra Bullock in “Time to Kill,” McConaughey said in an interview on “The Howard Stern” show in October that he likes to keep his personal life and professional life separate.

“I’ve always tried to keep it professional, and the people I worked with did as well,” he said in the interview. “Maybe we had certain crushes on each other at certain times, but we always kept it professional.”

He married model and designer Camila Alves in 2012, and they have three children together.

McConaughey helped rescue 50 dogs, 18 cats, and two hamsters in one day following Hurricane Katrina.

James Devaney / Getty McConaughey with a dog.

When Hurricane Katrina hit New Orleans in 2005, McConaughey flew down to the region and lent a hand in rescue missions. When an anesthesiologist was stranded at a hospital with 50 pets, McConaughey and his crew ferried the doctor and the pets out of harm’s way and reunited most with their families.According to his diary on Oprah.com, he rescued 50 dogs, 18 cats, and two hamsters that day.

But that’s not the only time he’s rescued animals. A year later, he was driving through Sherman Oaks, California, and stumbled upon a group of kids covering a cat in hair spray and about to light it on fire. According to SFGate, McConaughey got out of his car, rescued the cat, and brought it to a refuge.

The actor loves Airstream trailers and has several parked in his backyard.

Sylvain Gaboury / Getty McConaughey in front of an Airstream.

While being interviewed for a profile in Esquire, McConaughey invited the reporter, Tom Chiarella, to sleep over in one of the Airstream trailers in his backyard. According to the profile, the actor often hosts parties at this house and invites people to stay the night in one of the trailers.

During his stay, Chiarella found cans of tuna, red wine, and a backstage pass to a Willie Nelson concert in the Airstream.

His parents had a volatile relationship, causing them to get divorced twice.

Jim Smeal / Getty McConaughey and his mother.

In McConaughey’s book “Greenlights,” which was released in October 2020, he writes about his parents’ toxic relationship, which was sometimes abusive.

“This is how my parents communicated,” he wrote in the book. “This is why Mum handed Dad an invite to their own wedding and said, ‘You got twenty-four hours to decide, lemme know.’ This is why my Mum and Dad were married three times and divorced twice – to each other. This is why my Dad broke Mum’s middle finger to get it out of his face four separate times. This is how my Mum and Dad loved each other.”

His father passed away in 1992. In the book, McConaughey said his father died while having sex with his mother.

“He’d always told me and my brothers, ‘Boys, when I go, I’m gonna be makin’ love to your mother.’ And that’s what happened. He had a heart attack when he climaxed,” the actor wrote.

When McConaughey became famous, he drifted apart from his mother and didn’t talk to her for eight years.

Michael Buckner / Getty McConaughey and his mother.

In an interview on “The Howard Stern Show” in October, McConaughey said his mother, Mary, became “a fan” when he became famous. He claimed that when they would talk on the phone, she would leak their conversation to the press. The final straw was when she gave a tour of his childhood home on national TV without his permission, showing everyone where he lost his virginity.

After that, McConaughey stopped talking to his mother for eight years.

“This is out of the realm of what mothers even deal with,” he said in the interview. “I’ve forgiven her. It wasn’t her fault. I just had to make some boundaries. It was a strenuous relationship for eight years.”

