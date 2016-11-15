Trivago has filed to go public

Trivago, the online hotel reservation company backed by Expedia, has filed to go public.

JPMorgan, Goldman Sachs, and Morgan Stanley are leading the deal, which will list on the Nasdaq.

Its ticker will be “TRVG.”

Expedia said in July that Trivago had generated $200 million in revenue in the second quarter, and more than $660 million on a trailing 12-month basis.

The listing would mark another step toward the tech IPO market’s comeback. Deal activity all but stopped last year as investor sentiment soured, and has been slow to pick up in 2016. The largest tech IPO to date was by Japanese messaging app Line, which listed in Tokyo and New York in July and raised $1.24 billion, about two-thirds of which was in the US.

More to come…

