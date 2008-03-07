Triumphant Sony Talking To Microsoft, Apple About Blu-ray

Sony (SNE) is working with Microsoft (MSFT) to get Blu-ray drives into future Xbox 360s according to the Financial Times. Sony’s U.S. Electronics President, Stan Glasgow confirms that his company is also talking to Apple (AAPL) about a long-rumoured tie-up, though Steve Jobs and co. have lately been spending less time thinking about DVD drives and more on downloads.



No worries there though, says Glasgow. Citing limited bandwidth and peoples’ love of discs, he thinks “downloading will build… over a period of years,” and thus poses no threat to Blu-ray in the near term. Another useful piece of insight from Glasgow for people thinking about buying a Blu-ray player tomorrow: Don’t. He anticipates player prices dropping to as low as $299 by the end of 2008, and as little as $200 by the end of 2009.

