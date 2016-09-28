The Triumph Street Twin is Motorcyclist's bike of the year for 2016

Motorcyclist Magazine has named its 2016 Motorcycle of the Year, and it’s a good one: the Triumph Street Twin.

“To determine the Motorcycle of the Year, we analyse every motorcycle available to us and not only select the very best representation of a new motorcycle, but also the bike that helps move the industry forward,” Andy Leisner, VP, Group Publisher of Bonnier Motorcycle Group, said in a press statement.

“Of the great motorcycles available in 2016, the Triumph Street Twin delivers on all of its promises — attractive looks, comfort, electronic rider aids and strong performance, all at an amazingly reasonable price. It appeals to both entry-level riders and experts.”

The Street Twin, the latest instalment in Triumph’s legendary Bonneville lineup, has a 900cc engine, which isn’t exactly small, but it isn’t large, either. It hits a sweetspot for riders; the Street Twin isn’t at all underpowered, but it isn’t intimidating.

The retro styling fits into the currently quite popular “standard” bike segment. This is a crowded arena, with great bikes on offer from Ducati, Indian, Harley-Davidson, and the established Japanese manufacturers. But Triumph has always played in this space, so it has the DNA to deliver automatic credibility.

The Street Twin has a light, contemporary look — without losing that made-in-England, throwback Triump charm — and is loaded with tech features, including ride-by-wire throttle control and advanced traction control, all of which enhance safety and rideability.

But the best thing about this bike, as the Motorcyclist reviewers noted, is probably the price: it’s less than $9,000, and it’s all Triumph, all the time. If your idea of riding doesn’t include shiny leathers or the pungent rumble of a Harley cruiser, you’re going to groove on the Street Twin.

Here’s the complete list of Motorcyclist’s 2016 winners:

· Motorcycle of the Year: Triumph Street Twin

·

Motorcyclist of the Year: Andy Goldfine

· Best Sportbike: Yamaha YZF-R1

· Best ADV Bike: BMW R1200GS

· Best Sport-Touring Bike: BMW R1200RT

· Best Touring Bike: Indian Roadmaster

· Best Naked Bike: KTM 1290 Super Duke R

· Best Dual Sport: Husqvarna 701 Enduro

· Best Bang for the Buck: Yamaha FZ-07

· Best Cruiser: Harley-Davidson Low Rider S

· Best Dreambike: Honda RC213V-S

· Best New Technology: 6D Omni-Directional Suspension Helmet

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.