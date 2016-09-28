The Triumph Street Twin is Motorcyclist's bike of the year for 2016

Motorcyclist Magazine has named its 2016 Motorcycle of the Year, and it’s a good one: the Triumph Street Twin.
“To determine the Motorcycle of the Year, we analyse every motorcycle available to us and not only select the very best representation of a new motorcycle, but also the bike that helps move the industry forward,” Andy Leisner, VP, Group Publisher of Bonnier Motorcycle Group, said in a press statement.
“Of the great motorcycles available in 2016, the Triumph Street Twin delivers on all of its promises — attractive looks, comfort, electronic rider aids and strong performance, all at an amazingly reasonable price. It appeals to both entry-level riders and experts.”
The Street Twin, the latest instalment in Triumph’s legendary Bonneville lineup, has a 900cc engine, which isn’t exactly small, but it isn’t large, either. It hits a sweetspot for riders; the Street Twin isn’t at all underpowered, but it isn’t intimidating.
The retro styling fits into the currently quite popular “standard” bike segment. This is a crowded arena, with great bikes on offer from Ducati, Indian, Harley-Davidson, and the established Japanese manufacturers. But Triumph has always played in this space, so it has the DNA to deliver automatic credibility.
The Street Twin has a light, contemporary look — without losing that made-in-England, throwback Triump charm — and is loaded with tech features, including ride-by-wire throttle control and advanced traction control, all of which enhance safety and rideability.
But the best thing about this bike, as the Motorcyclist reviewers noted, is probably the price: it’s less than $9,000, and it’s all Triumph, all the time. If your idea of riding doesn’t include shiny leathers or the pungent rumble of a Harley cruiser, you’re going to groove on the Street Twin.
Here’s the complete list of Motorcyclist’s 2016 winners:
· Motorcycle of the Year: Triumph Street Twin
·
Motorcyclist of the Year: Andy Goldfine
· Best Sportbike: Yamaha YZF-R1
· Best ADV Bike: BMW R1200GS
· Best Sport-Touring Bike: BMW R1200RT
· Best Touring Bike: Indian Roadmaster
· Best Naked Bike: KTM 1290 Super Duke R
· Best Dual Sport: Husqvarna 701 Enduro
· Best Bang for the Buck: Yamaha FZ-07
· Best Cruiser: Harley-Davidson Low Rider S
· Best Dreambike: Honda RC213V-S
· Best New Technology: 6D Omni-Directional Suspension Helmet
