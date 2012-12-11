15 Fantastic Charts From 'Triumph Of The Optimists' —One Of The Most Famous Investing Books Ever Published

Photo: Princeton University Press

In 2002, three economics professors — Elroy Dimson, Paul Marsh and Mike Staunton — published Triumph of the Optimists, an exhaustive look at a century’s worth of investment returns.We liked it so much that we think it makes for a great Chistmas gift that any investor would love.



The authors’ believe that no one should be investing in anything until they’ve seen what world returns have looked like over the past 100 years and across multiple countries and asset classes.

“Triumph” turns out to be the tale of two half-centuries — the first half, during which returns in global markets were terrible, and the second, during which it was pretty impressive.

As the authors warn:

“…future expectations must lie below today’s optimists’ dreams. We can hope for, but we cannot expect, the optimists to triumph in the future.”

Thanks to Princeton University Press for giving us permission to feature some of the charts from the book.

