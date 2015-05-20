Tristram Hunt drops out of the Labour leadership race

REUTERS/Paul Hackett Prospective Labour leaders Tristram Hunt and Liz Kendall appear at the annual conference of independent organisation for Labour Party members and trade unionists, London, May 16, 2015.

Tristram Hunt has ruled himself out of the running to succeed Ed Miliband as Labour leader.

He confirmed on Wednesday that he “will not be entering the race”.

Hunt has thrown his support behind Liz Kendall to be the next party leader.

