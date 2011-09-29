Strauss-Kahn Comes Face To Face With Accuser In Paris

PHILIPPE WOJAZER, Reuters



Dominique Strauss-Kahn has come face to face with the woman who claims he raped her in 2003 as both took part in police questioning in Paris, reports the New York Times.Tristane Banon, a 32-year-old writer, claims the she was attacked by Strauss-Kahn during an interview for a book she was writing eight years ago.

The joint questioning, which lasted about two hours, is part of French police proceedings used by prosecutors as a final step before deciding to press charges.

Banon made her first allegations against Strauss-Kahn in 2007, accusing the 62-year-old of wrestling with her “like a rutting chimpanzee.” She filed official criminal complaints in July this year.

Banon had previously been advised not to press charges against Strauss-Kahn by her mother, a prominent member of the Socialist Party, of which Strauss-Kahn is also a member. Banon’s mother, Anne Mansouret, admitted recently that she had engaged in consensual but “brutal” sex with Strauss-Kahn.

Strauss-Kahn was initially questioned by police on September 12 after he returned from America acquitted of sexual assault on hotel maid Nafissatou Diallo. Following the joint questioning of him and Banon, it will now become clear whether fresh charges will be placed upon the former IMF chief.

