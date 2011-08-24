Tristane Banon "In A Fighting Mood" After DSK Charges Dropped

Photo: Guardian

Tristane Banon, the French writer who accused of Dominque Strauss Kahn of attempted rape, is “in a fighting mood” after US charges of rape against the former-IMF head were dropped, reports The Guardian.Banon’s lawyer told journalists:



“I regret this outcome. I regret it for Nafissatou Diallo because I believed what she said.”

“I spoke to Tristane on Monday evening by telephone, then during the night, then this morning [Tuesday]. She is in a fighting mood. She isn’t ready to let this drop. But she feels sorry for what has happened to Nafissatou Diallo because she also believed her.”

“The credibility of my client is not, and has never been, called into question because of this.”

Banon said that DSK acted like a “horny monkey” in the incident, which took place in 2002. It later emerged that DSK had slept with her mother in a separate incident.







