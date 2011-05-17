Now The Other Woman DSK Allegedly Assaulted Is Going To Press Charges

Tristane Banon

Dominique Strauss-Kahn obviously has a long history with women other than his wife.



Those whom are known publicly are:

— An unnamed actress who said Strauss acted ‘like a horny monkey’ after inviting her back to a Paris flat.

— Tristane Banon, a French journalist, who Strauss allegedly tried to rape, or at least sexually assault.

— Piroska Nagy, a former IMF economist, with whom DSK admitted to having a short-lived affair.

Tristane Banon

Before Saturday however, no women had filed charges against him. Now, DSK will have official complaints from 2 women against him. The Sofitel Chambermaid, of course, and now Tristane Banon is also going to file a complaint.

According to the Guardian, Banon consulted a lawyer at the time of the alleged assault (which occurred when she was in her early 20s), but was persuaded not to take action by her mother, a friend of the Strauss-Kahn family. (Banon is goddaughter to Strauss-Kahn’s second wife, according to the Guardian).

Now, she’s 31.

Banon’s lawyer, David Koubbi, told the newspaper: “We are planning to make a complaint. I am working with her.”

If this is anything like the Tiger Woods scandal, we can expect more women will come forward.

