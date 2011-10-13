DSK Accuser To Publish Book Slamming Unnamed "Baboon Man"

Tristine Banon is planning to publish a book that appears to give her version of events in an incident with Dominique Strauss Kahn, the former head of the IMF, reports the AFP.



The novel, named Le Bal des Hypocrites (“Dance of the hypocrites”), will be 126 pages long, reports The Local. 40,000 copies of the “fictionalized autobiography” will be published.

Notably, however, Strauss Kahn’s name is never used, instead referring to the perpetrator of a sexual assault as “the pig” and the “baboon man”.

Banon met with Strauss Kahn last month to discuss charges she wanted to bring regarding an alleged sexual assault by DSK on her in 2003. She famously referred to DSK as a “horny monkey” during a 2007 talk show appearance about the incident.

