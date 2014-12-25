Silicon Valley Darling Tristan Walker: This Advice From Ben Horowitz Made All The Difference In My Success

After being one of the star original employees at Foursquare, Tristan Walker became an Entrepreneur In Residence at Andreessen Horowitz.

There, he had the opportunity to imagine and build his own company with the help of his mentor, Ben Horowitz. Once Walker hit on the right idea, Walker & Company, Inc., a health and beauty company for people of colour, came to life in just nine months.

But it wasn’t Walker’s first idea. Here, he discusses the mistakes he made along the way and how Horowitz’s feedback was crucial for his success.

