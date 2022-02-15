Negative reaction to Trisha Paytas’ pregnancy announcement shows the reality of being an internet ‘supervillain’

Social-media star Trisha Paytas announced their pregnancy on February 14. Trisha Paytas / YouTube

YouTuber Trisha Paytas announced they were pregnant on Monday.

As one of the most divisive YouTubers, the reaction to Paytas’ news has been mixed.

Criticisms have plagued Paytas’ social media posts, showing the dark side of controversial fame.

One of the internet’s most controversial creators announced their pregnancy on Valentine’s Day, prompting a mixed reaction that shows a dark side of controversial internet fame.

Trisha Paytas, who has nearly 5 million subscribers on YouTube, said in a video posted Monday they were nine weeks pregnant, adding they were in “disbelief” they managed to conceive after experiencing fertility issues.

Paytas, who identifies as non-binary, did not respond to Insider’s request for comment.

Despite Paytas’ visible excitement, the reaction on social media wasn’t entirely positive. While many messages congratulated Paytas and their family, others remarked on Paytas’ marked history.

Paytas, as a divisive creator, has an army of loyal supporters, as well as a large, vocal cohort of anti-fans who criticize their every move. Their pregnancy announcement proved to be no different, with genuine messages of warmth and concern being matched in number with insults from their critics.

The response to Paytas’ pregnancy announcement highlights the reality of what happens when creators appear to prioritize internet fame above all else.

A post shared by Trisha Paytas 2 (@trishapaytasbackup)

Paytas has perhaps had some of the most peaks and troughs of popularity and notoriety of any creator, sometimes gaining praise for speaking out about harmful behavior among influencers, then being criticized over perceived trolling, feuds with family members, racially insensitive content, and their history of responding to criticism.

They often move on quickly when facing backlash, leaving their fans and anti-fans to debate their actions in online spaces in the months and years that follow. On Reddit, for instance, viewers complain that Paytas never takes responsibility for their actions.

These frustrations appear to linger whenever Paytas promotes something positive, like their wedding to Moses Hacmon, their music and merch, or their pregnancy.

Underneath Paytas’ pregnancy announcement video, the hundreds of comments wishing Paytas well were mixed with unsolicited advice, warnings, and assumptions about Paytas’ intentions.

Some said Paytas had “a lot of growing and maturing to do mentally” before becoming a parent. Others said they worried Paytas would treat the baby “like an object for content,” urging them to “protect this child.”

On the subreddit about Paytas, comments like “Yikes for that baby” and “That kid has no chance” litter discussion threads.

“Hopefully CPS finds that happy and loving home for this child because it’s not going to be with this nutjob,” one person wrote.

Paytas once said they had always “wanted to be known”

Trisha Paytas Trisha Paytas / YouTube

Some online creators are destined to become the “supervillains” of the internet, experts previously told Insider. This happens when their desire to be noticed, whether it’s for money, fame, or views, overwhelms everything else.

Paytas previously told Insider they had always “wanted to be known,” and it didn’t matter what it was for.

“I just have this constant need for attention,” they said. “Maybe that’s a bad thing, maybe not, but it’s how I thrive.”

Alexandra Cromer, a therapist at Thriveworks in Virginia who specializes in mental health and its link with social media, told Insider Paytas has built a platform on “shock value,” and trained their followers to engage critically, rather than sharing in their joy and vulnerability.

While this does not excuse the harassment and criticism Paytas faces, it may begin to explain it, she said, as creators who make content like this increase the likelihood of criticism from the public.

“When creators build their platforms off of this shock value, the feedback they get from the general public can be overwhelmingly negative and harsh,” she said. “Matching the ‘shock value’ energy the creator has published.”

Ultimately, she added, “healthy interpersonal relationships thrive on healthy boundaries,” which includes the relationships between creators and audiences.