Trisha Paytas announced they are pregnant, saying they are in ‘disbelief’ at the news due to prior fertility issues

YouTuber Trisha Paytas announced in a video that they are seven weeks pregnant.

Paytas said the news came as a shock after being told they would not be able to conceive naturally.

Paytas’ husband Moses Hacmon is the brother-in-law of their former “Frenemies” co-host Ethan Klein.

YouTuber Trisha Paytas announced they are seven weeks pregnant in a YouTube video posted February 14.

After saying they were told by doctors they would require IVF to conceive, Paytas, who uses “they” and “them” pronouns, told viewers they were in “disbelief” to learn of the pregnancy.

The 33-year old controversial influencer has almost 5 million YouTube subscribers and has documented their journey with infertility. In January 2016, they uploaded a video titled “Why I can’t have children,” in which they said they contracted chlamydia which went undiagnosed for years and led to them being told by doctors that they could never naturally conceive.

In their pregnancy announcement video, Paytas said, “I’m in disbelief in so many ways but at the same time it just feels right. All of a sudden I just feel a sense of purpose.”

Paytas said they had been trying to get pregnant with their now-husband, Moses Hacmon, since October 2020. The pair got married in December 2021, and Paytas revealed in the video that they found out they were pregnant while on their honeymoon in January this year.

Hacmon is the brother-in-law of YouTuber Ethan Klein, whose channel, h3h3Productions, has 6.27 million subscribers. Paytas and Klein have a long history of feuding, most recently due to Paytas quitting the hugely successful podcast “Frenemies,” which they co-hosted, over ownership disputes.

Paytas said they were unable to go on boats or jetskis during the trip as they were worried about being in such an early stage of pregnancy, “Our honeymoon kind of turned into a babymoon. I started googling food and nutrients to take for the baby.”

Paytas said they felt “pregnancy is meant for” them and that they will continue to document their pregnancy journey for their viewers, including by sharing baby names that they say they have already chosen.

Paytas told viewers they felt that it was after they began to “visualize” becoming pregnant while on a spiritual journey that their dream of having children became real. “I just visualized being pregnant in the year 2022 and I feel so blessed and so chosen. And I’ve always said this in all my videos: that if you’re lucky enough to be blessed with children in any way, you are so blessed.”

