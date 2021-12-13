Controversial YouTuber Trisha Paytas married Moses Hacmon in a black gown, walking down the aisle to My Chemical Romance, according to their social media posts

Paytas and Hacmon met in early 2020. Trisha Paytas/Twitter

Trisha Paytas posted two YouTube videos about their wedding to Moses Hacmon.

The controversial influencer wore a black gown and walked down the aisle to My Chemical Romance.

The pair met in 2020 while filming a YouTube version of the reality dating show “The Bachelorette.”

Controversial YouTuber Trisha Paytas and Moses Hacmon got married over the weekend, nearly a year after getting engaged, according to social media posts from Paytas.

On December 11, purported clips of the wedding ceremony and reception circulated on social media after attendees appeared to post footage on Instagram stories. On December 12, Paytas posted two videos on YouTube: a vlog of their wedding and a post-wedding mukbang (a type of video that features the creator eating a meal while addressing their viewers).

Paytas, who is non-binary and uses they/them pronouns, has been posting on YouTube since 2007, and became known for their emotional vlogs, storytimes, and mukbangs. They now have a combined following of over 11 million across YouTube and TikTok, and have been involved in various feuds with fellow online personalities including Shane Dawson, Gabbie Hanna, Jeffree Star.

Paytas met Hacmon during the filming of H3H3 Productions’ “The Bach3lorette” — a YouTube version of the reality dating show “The Bachelorette” starring Paytas — in early 2020. The pair later began a relationship, spending lockdown together in the spring months of 2020 before getting engaged on Christmas Day that year.

Paytas went on to co-host the hugely successful “Frenemies” podcast with H3H3 Productions founder Ethan Klein, whose wife Hila is Hacmon’s sister. In June this year, Paytas quit “Frenemies” live on air following a financial dispute.

Neither Ethan nor Hila can be seen in any footage Insider has viewed of Paytas and Hacmon’s wedding.

Paytas wore a black, floor-length glittery gown and veil for the ceremony, and revealed in a TikTok that they walked down the aisle accompanied by the My Chemical Romance song “Welcome to the Black Parade.”

Purported footage of them exchanging vows has been uploaded to YouTube in what appears to have been one attendee’s Instagram story. In the footage, Paytas says, “I’m a fluid person so it just kind of makes sense that we meshed together and found each other. And knowing that we never die and that we do become one body of water together at the end, I really look forward to that with you.”

Other purported footage circulating on social media includes Paytas sharing a dance with their father, the couple singing “This is What Dreams Are Made Of” from “The Lizzie McGuire Movie,” and Paytas and Hacmon dancing to the song “I Love You Moses,” which Paytas released earlier this year as a parody to their previous viral song “I Love You Jesus.”

Various social media posts also show Paytas in a second outfit during the wedding reception: a white bouffant dress with a black train that they also wore during their post-wedding mukbang video.

During a vlog titled “WE’RE MARRIED!” posted to Paytas’ channel on December 12, Hacmon said he tried to leave the venue to get a different shirt because his didn’t fit. According to Hacmon, the valets told him that they were under instruction from Paytas to not give him a car or let him leave.

Paytas’ YouTube channel shows they are set to post a video of the wedding ceremony in full on Monday December 13 at 9pm Eastern Time.

