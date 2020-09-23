Trisha Paytas says she hired 24-hour security after an armed intruder jumped the fence of her home

H3 Podcast/YouTube Trisha Paytas and Ethan Klein set aside their history of online feuds to co-host a new podcast.

YouTube star Trisha Paytas and podcast host Ethan Klein have a complex history, involving Twitter feuds and Paytas pursuing a turbulent romantic relationship with Klein’s brother-in-law.

The two social media personalities surprised fans by launching a joining podcast called “Frenemies” in September of 2020.

In the premiere episode, Paytas revealed that she’d hired 24-hour security after a stalker jumped the fence surrounding her home.

Visit Insider’s homepage for more stories.

YouTube star Trisha Paytas and podcast host Ethan Klein have a turbulent history â€” from engaging in bitter Twitter feuds to Paytas pursuing an off-and-on again relationship with Klein’s brother-in-law, Moses Hacmon â€” but the two social media personalities seem to have set aside their differences to co-host the new Frenemies Podcast.

In the September 15 premiere episode, Paytas discussed her past conflicts with Klein and his extended family, revealing that she briefly believed the podcaster, his wife and co-host Hila, and Hacmon were connected to an intruder breaking into her home back in May.

The alleged incident took place on Paytas’ 32nd birthday, hours after she told Hacmon to “never speak to [her] again.”

A man holding a firearm, she claimed, walked through the open gate to her residence, professing his love for the YouTube star and speculating that she might “die soon.”

“I was like, ‘oh my God, Moses sent this hitman or something,'” she told Klein. “And you guys also hated me.”

Paytas said the intruder was accompanied by a child and was arrested, but due to COVID-19 precautions was released later that day. Upon the stalker’s release, she claimed, he returned to her residence in the early hours of the morning.

After the unsettling incident, Paytas said, she hired 24-hour security for a week.

H3 Podcast/YouTube Paytas told Klein that she hired 24-hour security after an armed intruder entered her residence.

“I had security, 24 hours,” she told Klein, adding that she found the protection to be “so expensive” and stopped paying for the service after seven days.

Her stalker, however, returned soon after.

“The first day I don’t have security, the guy comes back, jumps my fence,” she recalled. “It was so insane.”

In several texts sent to Paytas’ friend, the intruder claimed to be an acquaintance of “H3,” the name of Klein’s podcast, leading the YouTuber to question whether Klein and his brother-in-law were part of a revenge plot.

“I was just thinking like, ‘I’m being set up to be killed,'” she told Klein. “And it’s because of you and Moses and Hila.”

“Yeah, we did that,” Klein joked in response.

After the third break-in attempt, Paytas said, she stepped up her security measures.

“I now have two securities because when one takes a bathroom break I gotta have another one on guard,” she told Klein.

“You have a small army at your apartment,” he responded.

http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Mtblz3KPYT0?start=2980

While Paytas and Hacmon have reconciled and she no longer believes the family is connected to the break-in, she plans to take extra precautions when moving into a new gated home.

“I don’t just want, like, a house you can walk up to,” she said.

Read more:

A timeline of Trisha Paytas’ turbulent history with H3H3’s Ethan Klein, from body-shaming, to the failed attempt of ‘The Bachelorette’, to dating his brother-in-law

Beauty guru James Charles accused of stealing clothing designs from YouTubers Ethan and Hila Klein

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.