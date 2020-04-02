A timeline of Trisha Paytas’ turbulent history with H3H3’s Ethan Klein, from body-shaming to Paytas quitting ‘Frenemies’

Klein posted a video that evening detailing his side of the story

Late on the evening of June 9, Klein posted a video titled “ Regarding Trisha Quitting Frenemies ,” where he gave his side of the story. He said Paytas saying a lot of things publicly had put him in a “tough spot” because he wanted to be respectful of them but also wanted to clear up confusion about what had happened.

“And so I say with peace and love that as a friend, I have come to love and appreciate Trisha, as a partner, I think [they are] one of the funniest people I’ve ever known, one of the most talented people, one of the most dynamic and entertaining people I’ve ever known,” he said.

“So creating ‘Frenemies’ with [them] is going to be one of the all-time highlights for me. It’s been such an amazing ride. I’ve learned and grown so much from it on a personal level from [them], and from you guys the audience.”

Klein said Paytas had asked to hire an entire new crew for “Frenemies,” but did not clarify whether Paytas had wanted the original crew fired or not.

Shortly after, Paytas posted two videos called “Ethan’s lies” part 1 and 2 where they watched Klein’s video and reacted to it. Paytas said Klein should never have posted the episode, and denied they wanted anyone from H3 to lose their jobs. In follow-up tweets, Paytas said Klein “lied” and was “manipulating” the situation.

Klein said the H3 crew were willing to film the next day, but he decided to cancel it because he felt everyone was upset by what had happened during the “Frenemies” episode.

Much of Klein’s video focused on money, and how much it cost him to produce “Frenemies.” He said he makes no money from the show because he had bought $30,000 of new equipment when Paytas refused to film in the new H3 Podcast studio, and and has hundreds of thousands of dollars tied up in the merch that was due to be released this summer.

Klein said any money he made from “Frenemies” he puts back into the show, but Paytas disputed this in a series of tweets.

They said it was “crazy” and Klein had made “an insane amount of money.” Paytas said the money for the merch was invested from revenue made from “Frenemies” highlights on YouTube, so they had lost their investment too.

At the end of the video, Klein said he had offered Paytas the opportunity to give their opinions about the show and have more input, but they didn’t want it. He also said he felt he was Paytas’ “punching bag.”

He said “Frenemies” had been more successful than either he or Paytas ever anticipated, and he had a lot to thank Paytas for. He said he wasn’t trying to cut them out of his life, and didn’t want anyone to “cancel” them.

“I do love Trisha as a friend, and I do want the best for [them], and I’m sure [they’re] going to bounce back and do great,” he said. “I’m not mad at [them], I don’t blame [them]. This has been a frustrating experience but ultimately I understand who [they are] and I’m willing to forgive and forget always when it comes to [them].”