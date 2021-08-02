Trisha Paytas defended appearing on Keemstar’s podcast after criticism from Ethan Klein and his parents

Paytas defended their appearance, saying they’re just ‘trying to find peace.’ Screenshot H3H3 Productions/Drama Alert/TikTok/Trisha Paytas

Last night, Keemstar revealed on Twitter that Paytas was a guest on the “Mom’s Basement” podcast.

Ethan Klein said Paytas’ podcast appearance made him “sad,” and his mom called Paytas a “weasel.”

Paytas defended their appearance on the podcast, saying that this doesn’t mean they’re “team Keem.”

YouTuber Trisha Paytas has defended their decision to appear on Keemstar and FaZe Bank’s podcast “Mom’s Basement” amid widespread backlash, including from their future brother-in-law Ethan Klein and his parents.

On Sunday, YouTuber Daniel Keem, aka Keemstar, posted a picture of himself, podcast co-host FaZe Banks, and Paytas in the “Mom’s Basement” studio along with a tweet suggesting they will be appearing on the podcast together.

Paytas, who has been making YouTube videos for 15 years and has a following of 6.5 million across their two channels, and Keemstar, whose YouTube commentary channel DramaAlert has 5.8 million subscribers, have a long-running feud. The pair most recently clashed after Paytas criticized the age gap between Keem and his girlfriend, saying in a YouTube video the 39-year-old was “manipulating and grooming” his 20-year-old girlfriend.

On Twitter, Paytas (who is non-binary and uses the pronouns they/them) defended their decision to appear on the podcast, explaining that while they and Keem have “beef,” they “go on podcasts to try and find peace with people.”

They added: “People are so quick to judge. You think I’m going to go on Keem’s podcast and not call out his s—ty behavior?”

In reference to Paytas’ appearance on Keem’s podcast, Klein reposted the picture with the tweet: “I’m not even gonna front or try to be funny, this just really makes me sad.”

Klein’s mother Donna and father Gary also called out Paytas for appearing on the podcast. Klein’s father wrote that Paytas didn’t have “any self respect left,” while his mother called Paytas a “weasel” and appeared to suggest that she wouldn’t attend their upcoming wedding with fiancée Moses Hacmon, who is the brother of Klein’s wife Hila.

Paytas and Klein co-hosted the “Frenemies” podcast between September 2020 and June 2021. Paytas announced their departure from the project on June 8 following a heated on-air argument over the ownership and finances of the project. Since then, the pair’s relationship has continued to deteriorate.

Klein and Keemstar also have a tumultuous relationship. Klein recently said on Twitter that Keemstar mocked his wife Hila’s appearance, and accused him of being responsible for Klein’s temporary YouTube ban. Keemstar later tweeted a screenshot suggesting Klein blocked him on Twitter.

Paytas responded on Twitter, alluding to their past relationship with Klein. “Friendly reminder, me and Ethan met and I went on his podcast for the first time when he made a video trashing my looks,” they wrote. “Why ? Because I believe in discussion, debate and trying to change people’s minds”

Along with their tweets, Paytas also made 21 TikToks defending the decision. In one, they said that going on the podcast doesn’t mean they’re “team Keem” or “want to be Keem’s friend.”

“Podcasts are meant to be discussions, going back and forth with someone you heavily disagree with,” they said.

Paytas also called Klein a “hypocrite” for having his parents “fight his battles.”

Klein, Keemstar, and Paytas did not immediately respond to Insider’s request for comment.

