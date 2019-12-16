Trisha Paytas apologised for posting an 'inappropriate' TikTok that she says accidentally showed nudity

Screenshot YouTube/@blndsundoll4mj A screenshot from Trisha Paytas’ apology video about her inappropriate TikTok she took down.

On December 8, YouTuber Trisha Paytas posted a TikTok of herself in costume and lipsyncing to a song from the musical “Beetlejuice.” In the video, her dress was unbuttoned below her stomach and she was nude underneath.

The video was taken down within hours of being posted. Insider reached out to Paytas and TikTok for comment, and Paytas responded to Insider’s questions in an apology video on her YouTube channel.

In the apology, she says the flash of nudity was accidental and that she would never intentionally expose herself on a platform predominantly used by teenagers.

TikTok’s community guidelines don’t allow users to post, share, or send explicit content, sexual content, or nudity. Paytas says she took the TikTok down herself after seeing comments that said she exposed herself.

Trisha Paytas apologised for uploading a TikTok that she says accidentally includes a flash of nudity.

On December 8, the YouTuber (who also has a Patreon account for adult content) posted a TikTok video of her wearing a costume based off the musical “Beetlejuice” and lipsyncing a song from the soundtrack. In the video, her dress was unbuttoned below her stomach and she was nude underneath. While dancing, there a brief flash of nudity in the TikTok.

A few hours later, the TikTok was taken down. Insider reached out to Paytas and TikTok to see who had removed the video and to see if it violated community guidelines. TikTok, which is predominantly used by teenagers, does not allow users to post, share, or send explicit content, sexual content, or nudity.

On Tuesday, Paytas uploaded an apology video answering the questions posed in Insider’s emails. She says she took the TikTok down herself and that the flash of nudity was unintentional.

“My TikToks aren’t sexy, I’m not trying to be sexy on TikTok,” Paytas said in the video. “There were two buttons that weren’t buttoned down there. It wasn’t explicit. To be fair, it wasn’t my vagina, it was above it, it was below the bellybutton area. Nevertheless, I deleted it immediately. I was mortified.”

She explained that she was doing quick costume changes for a fan recreation of a scene from the “Beetlejuice” musical and that she was uploading TikToks so quickly during each costume change that she didn’t even have time to select thumbnails. Paytas said she got home from the 16-hour shoot at around 1 a.m. when she got on Twitter and started seeing comments about her being exposed in the video.

“I was embarrassed and I was scared because I love TikTok. I don’t make money on TikTok, I just love it,” she said. “I do sexy content in other places where it’s age appropriate and there’s restrictions, but not TikTok.”

The TikTok is circulating on YouTube and other social media platforms, and Paytas said people could search it if they wanted to verify that she wasn’t exposing her vagina. Her other TikToks are still publicly available on the short video-sharing platform, where she has a verified account with more than 660,000 followers.

