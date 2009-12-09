Trish Regan Has Twins!

Trish Regan has given birth to twins! Congratulations.



Regan has been visibly pregnant for months now. Many women viewers were astonished and inspired by her ability to carry on her duties, often reporting from the floor of the New York Stock Exchange, all the way through her pregnancy.

“She totally disproves the myth that women with healthy pregnancies need to ‘take it easy,'” a recent mother told us during one of Regan’s broadcasts.

The news of Regan’s twins was broken by Larry Kudlow on CNBC.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.