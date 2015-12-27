100 trips everyone should take in their lifetime

Jennifer Polland, Sophie-Claire Hoeller, Megan Willett
Havana, CubaShutterstockHavana, Cuba.

With time precious and funds limited, you better make every trip count.

That’s why we’ve done the work for you and put together this epic list of must-sees, updating our original bucket list of travel destinations to include reader suggestions and 2016’s travel hotspots.

From cigars in Cuba to pizza in Naples, these are the 100 trips everyone should take in their lifetime.

Did we miss your dream destination? Let us know in the comments.

Angkor Wat in Siem Reap, Cambodia, was named the world's best tourist attraction by Lonely Planet this year. The 700-year-old, 154-square-mile city sits deep in the jungle and is a must-see.

Shutterstock

Here's why Angkor Wat was named the world's best tourist attraction »

Walk under the budding cherry blossoms in Kyoto, Japan, which was voted best city in the world by Travel + Leisure for the second year in a row.

Shutterstock

See the great wildebeest migration in Africa's Serengeti National Park.

Shutterstock

Feed swimming pigs in Exuma, in the Bahamas.

Shutterstock

Get splashed under Iguazu Falls, one of the world's widest waterfalls, which borders Brazil and Argentina.

Shutterstock.com

Navigate the backwaters of Kerala, India, on a houseboat.

Shutterstock.com / f9photos

Bathe in a cenote (a deep natural sinkhole) in the Yucatán, Mexico.

Shutterstock / Alex James Bramwell

Watch the sun set over the Mediterranean Sea from Santorini, one of the most beautiful Greek islands.

Wikimedia Commons

See giant tortoises and sea lions in the Galapagos Islands.

Shutterstock.com / RHIMAGE

Taste some of the best pizza in the world in Naples, Italy.

Shutterstock

Ride a dogsled through the back-country of Sweden.

Shutterstock

Stay in a luxury hut over the clear aqua waters of the Maldives.

Shutterstock

Snap the ultimate tourist shot at the Grand Canyon in Arizona.

Shutterstock

Get lost in the Grand Bazaar of Istanbul, Turkey.

Christian Mueller / Shutterstock.com

Walk along the walls of Dubrovnik, which have protected the Croatian city since the 7th century.

Shutterstock

Rub shoulders with the revelers at Carnival in Salvador, Brazil.

Shutterstock

Bike across the Golden Gate Bridge in San Francisco, California.

Shutterstock.com

Drive a classic car around Havana, Cuba.

Anna Jedynak / Shutterstock.com

Check out the Art Deco architecture in South Beach, Miami.

Shutterstock

Explore the unreal geography of Cappadocia in Turkey.

Shutterstock

See the reflection of the spectacular Rocky Mountains in Moraine Lake at Banff National Park, Canada.

Wikimedia Commons

Stroll the ancient streets of the fortified medieval French town of Carcassonne.

Shutterstock

Spend a night cozied up in an ice hotel, like the Ice Hotel Romania in the Fagaras Mountains near Bucharest.

Shutterstock

Admire Frank Gehry's twisting, undulating architecture at the Guggenheim Museum in Bilbao, Spain.

Cesar Serrano

Dive with whale sharks and manta rays off the coast of Mozambique.

Shutterstock

Peer down on the rice terraces of Yunnan, China.

Shutterstock

Go diving in Australia's UNESCO World Heritage Site, the Great Barrier Reef.

Mark Kolbe/Getty Images

Experience the Lunar New Year celebrations in China.

Wikimedia Commons

Trek to the Salar de Uyuni, the massive salt flat in Bolivia.

Wikimedia Commons

Take in the view from the observation deck of Dubai's Burj Khalifa, the world's tallest building.

Getty Images

Get lost in the maze of gardens at the Palace of Versailles outside Paris, France.

Shutterstock

View the colourful, ramshackle homes built into the cliffs of Valparaíso, Chile.

Shutterstock / gary yim

Hike Arizona's surreal Coyote Buttes.

Crisma/ Getty Images

Explore the streets of Petra, an ancient rock city in Jordan.

Wikimedia Commons

Step onto the floating islands of Lake Titicaca in South America, which are still inhabited by the indigenous Uros people.

Shutterstock

Catch the first rays of light over Bryce Canyon in southwestern Utah.

Shutterstock

Amble through the old Spanish colonial streets of Cartagena, Colombia.

Toniflap / Shutterstock.com

Relax on one of the gorgeous beaches of Goa, India.

Shutterstock

Catch some colorful beads at a Mardi Gras parade in New Orleans, Louisiana.

gary yim / Shutterstock.com

Climb to the top of Huayna Picchu for a bird's-eye view of Machu Picchu.

Wikimedia Commons

Float in the sky-high infinity pool atop the Marina Bay Sands hotel in Singapore.

TILT Photography/Shutterstock

Get adventurous and hike along the unrestored section of the Great Wall of China. Hurry, because close to two-thirds of the wall have been destroyed because of over-farming, natural erosion, and the selling of historic engraved bricks.

Shutterstock

Visit each of the five villages of Italy's Cinque Terre.

Shutterstock

Drive up to the summit of Mauna Kea on the Big Island of Hawaii and watch the stars come out.

Shutterstock

Check out the megayacht-filled Port de Monaco, where billionaires go to play.

Shutterstock.com/ostill

Experience Moroccan hospitality at a riad, or hotel, like the Palais Namaskar in Marrakech.

Palais Namaskar

Stand at the edge of the Taj Mahal in Agra, India.

Shutterstock.com

Share a beer at the Lazy Lizard at the Split, a laid-back beach bar in Caye Caulker, Belize.

Wikimedia

Stand in awe of the Aurora Borealis from Lapland, in northern Finland.

Antony Spencer / Getty Images

Gawk at the mysterious Moai statues on Easter Island.

Shutterstock

Snap a photo of Madagascar's playful, bushy-tailed lemurs.

Shutterstock

Thunder through sand dunes on a desert safari outside Abu Dhabi.

Shutterstock

Run with the bulls at Pamplona's famous Fiesta de San Fermin.

Shutterstock

Spend New Year's Eve watching the fireworks show over Sydney Harbour.

Ryan Pierse/Getty Images

Marvel at the Great Pyramid of Giza outside Cairo, Egypt.

Robert Johnson/Business Insider

Step into the dreamy landscape of China's Huangshan Mountain.

Shutterstock

Ogle the gorgeous colours of the thermal pools in Yellowstone National Park.

Shutterstock.com

Inhale the sweet aroma of the lavender fields of Provence, France.

Shutterstock

Test your fate and try pufferfish (also known as fugu) at a restaurant in Tokyo, Japan.

Getty Images/Andrew Wong

Spend a night at Richard Branson's ultra-luxurious Caribbean retreat, Necker Island.

Courtesy of Virgin Limited Edition/Necker Island

Sunbathe in Hainan, China.

fuyu liu/Shutterstock

Eat your way through Queens, New York, as the super-diverse borough was named the top US travel destination by Lonely Planet this year.

Shutterstock

Take a helicopter ride around New York City for the ultimate view of the skyline.

Shutterstock.com / upthebanner

Pose with the massive statue of Christ the Redeemer on Corcovado Mountain in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil.

Shutterstock

Quebec City, Canada, is just like Europe, but closer, and has a strong French vibe. It's also the only walled city with cobblestone streets north of Mexico.

Shutterstock/Rob Crandall

Go on safari in Botswana, where you can see all types of wildlife.

Mombo Camp

Hit the slopes at Niseko, in northern Japan, known for some of the best powder on the planet.

antb / Shutterstock.com

Lounge on the stunning beaches of Lagos, Portugal.

Shutterstock

Marvel at the incredibly elaborate architecture of St. Petersburg, Russia, which was voted the best destination in Europe in this year's World Travel Awards.

Shutterstock

Breathe in the fresh air at Mt. Everest in the Himalayas.

Daniel Prudek / Shutterstock

Take an architectural tour of Chicago by boat.

Chicago Architecture Foundation

Admire the incredible golden pagodas of Bagan, Myanmar.

Shutterstock.com

Play a round of golf in St. Andrews, Scotland.

AdamEdwards / Shutterstock

Dance the tango in Buenos Aires, Argentina.

gary yim / Shutterstock.com

Drive along California's Pacific Coast Highway, and admire the incredible views of the Pacific Ocean.

Matt Snodderly / Shutterstock.com

Admire the dreamy Sheikh Lotfollah Mosque and the other historic mosques in Isfahan, Iran.

Shutterstock.com

Ski the Swiss Alps.

Shutterstock

Spend the night at the luxurious Triple Creek Ranch in Darby, Montana, which we named the best hotel of the year.

Triple Creek Ranch

Take a tour of the luxurious all-inclusive resort here »

See stunning natural wonders on the Azores Islands, which are 800 miles off the coast of Portugal and still somewhat of a hidden gem.

Shutterstock / Vicky SP

