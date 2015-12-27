ShutterstockHavana, Cuba.
With time precious and funds limited, you better make every trip count.
That’s why we’ve done the work for you and put together this epic list of must-sees, updating our original bucket list of travel destinations to include reader suggestions and 2016’s travel hotspots.
From cigars in Cuba to pizza in Naples, these are the 100 trips everyone should take in their lifetime.
Did we miss your dream destination? Let us know in the comments.
Angkor Wat in Siem Reap, Cambodia, was named the world's best tourist attraction by Lonely Planet this year. The 700-year-old, 154-square-mile city sits deep in the jungle and is a must-see.
Walk under the budding cherry blossoms in Kyoto, Japan, which was voted best city in the world by Travel + Leisure for the second year in a row.
Shutterstock
Get splashed under Iguazu Falls, one of the world's widest waterfalls, which borders Brazil and Argentina.
Shutterstock.com
Shutterstock / Alex James Bramwell
Watch the sun set over the Mediterranean Sea from Santorini, one of the most beautiful Greek islands.
Shutterstock
See the reflection of the spectacular Rocky Mountains in Moraine Lake at Banff National Park, Canada.
Spend a night cozied up in an ice hotel, like the Ice Hotel Romania in the Fagaras Mountains near Bucharest.
Shutterstock
Cesar Serrano
Mark Kolbe/Getty Images
Getty Images
Shutterstock / gary yim
Step onto the floating islands of Lake Titicaca in South America, which are still inhabited by the indigenous Uros people.
Shutterstock
gary yim / Shutterstock.com
TILT Photography/Shutterstock
Get adventurous and hike along the unrestored section of the Great Wall of China. Hurry, because close to two-thirds of the wall have been destroyed because of over-farming, natural erosion, and the selling of historic engraved bricks.
Shutterstock
Shutterstock
Shutterstock.com/ostill
Palais Namaskar
Antony Spencer / Getty Images
Getty Images/Andrew Wong
Eat your way through Queens, New York, as the super-diverse borough was named the top US travel destination by Lonely Planet this year.
Shutterstock
Shutterstock.com / upthebanner
Pose with the massive statue of Christ the Redeemer on Corcovado Mountain in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil.
Shutterstock
Quebec City, Canada, is just like Europe, but closer, and has a strong French vibe. It's also the only walled city with cobblestone streets north of Mexico.
antb / Shutterstock.com
Marvel at the incredibly elaborate architecture of St. Petersburg, Russia, which was voted the best destination in Europe in this year's World Travel Awards.
Shutterstock
Drive along California's Pacific Coast Highway, and admire the incredible views of the Pacific Ocean.
Matt Snodderly / Shutterstock.com
Shutterstock.com
Spend the night at the luxurious Triple Creek Ranch in Darby, Montana, which we named the best hotel of the year.
See stunning natural wonders on the Azores Islands, which are 800 miles off the coast of Portugal and still somewhat of a hidden gem.
