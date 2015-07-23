41 trips to take before you turn 40

Shutterstock/Andresr Wander through Antelope Canyon in Arizona.

Your 30s might not be as wild as your 20s, but it’s a great time to travel.

You probably have the means and time to take some epic trips around the world.

From the canals of Venice to the desert of Namibia, here are 41 destinations to check off your bucket list.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.