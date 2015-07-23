41 trips to take before you turn 40

Shutterstock/AndresrWander through Antelope Canyon in Arizona.
Your 30s might not be as wild as your 20s, but it’s a great time to travel.
You probably have the means and time to take some epic trips around the world.
From the canals of Venice to the desert of Namibia, here are 41 destinations to check off your bucket list.
Marvel at St. Peter's Basilica in Vatican City, which has the largest interior of any Christian church in the world.
Go on a luxury safari in South Africa's Kruger National Park. The Royal Malewane offers beautiful accommodations, safaris, and up-close interactions with animals.
See the Rocky Mountains reflect in the crystal-clear waters of Moraine Lake at Banff National Park in Canada.
Stroll along the beachfront walkway, the Promenade des Anglais, in Nice, France. The small city on the French Riviera has world-class restaurants, museums, art galleries, and hotels.
Browse the colourful food options at the Damnoen Saduak Floating Market in Bangkok, Thailand. Chances are, you won't recognise a lot of what's at the market.
Go snorkelling in the Maldives, home to some of the world's largest coral atolls and most beautiful marine life.
Explore Petra, between the Red and Dead Seas in Jordan. The half-built city is surrounded by mountains, passages, and gorges and is one of the world's most famous archaeological sites according to UNESCO.
Watch the Northern Lights from your private glass igloo while staying at the Hotel Kakslauttanen, located in Finland's wilderness.
Go island hopping in Greece and marvel at the bright white buildings with rich blue rooftops that line the sea. Santorini, Crete, and Mykonos are some of Greece's most well known islands, but if you're looking for a little more seclusion try Rhodes, Kos, or Corfu.
Take a helicopter ride over the majestic Iguazu Falls, which borders Argentina and Brazil and is home to over 200 waterfalls.
Dive into the Silfra fissure in Iceland's Thingvellir National Park, a crack between the North American and Eurasian continents. It's one of the only places in the world where you can swim between two continents at the same time.
Walk through Antelope Canyon, located on Navajo land near Page, Arizona, to see its intricate shape and lighting throughout the day.
Ride through Europe in style on the Venice Simplon-Orient Express. The train goes from London to Venice and stops in other cities along the way.
Stay at the Oberoi Udaivilas resort in Udaipur, India, which was just named the best hotel in the world by Travel + Leisure. The hotel resembles a traditional Indian palace, and includes luxury amenities like butler service and a private boat ride across Lake Pichola.
Walk through the Zhangye Danxia Landform Geological Park in Gansu Province, China, where you'll see colourful rocks resulting from red sandstone mineral deposits that date back over 24 million years.
Play Muirfield in East Lothian, Scotland. The golf course is one of the oldest in the world, and was the host of the 2013 British Open.
