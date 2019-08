One of these subway stairs is an inch taller than the rest — and it has everyone tripping.

A few days after the original video, by Dean Peterson, went online in 2012, New York City fixed the stairs.

Story by Jacob Shamsian and editing by Jeremy Dreyfuss

Follow INSIDER on Facebook

Follow INSIDER on YouTube

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.