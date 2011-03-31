A Futuristic Tower Is Proposed In Tripoli, Lebanon*

Photo: Courtesy of Adrian Lahoud

*Note: The proposal is for a building in Tripoli, Lebanon. Originally Archdaily had the building in Tripoli, Libya which was an error.Architect Adrian Lahoud has designed a futuristic skyscraper to be built in Tripoli, Lebanon’s centre (via archdaily).



Lahoud’s design is a response to a 2008 proposal by Nicolas Sarkozy to create a technologically advanced Mediterranean Union.

The building, called Collective Tower, is designed to be minimally destructive to the surrounding small structures which currently exist in the city. It is composed of three small buildings, joined in the centre as one.

Lahoud guest edited an issue of Archetectural Design in 2010 focusing on post-traumatic urbanism.

