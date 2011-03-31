A Futuristic Tower Is Proposed In Tripoli, Lebanon*

Leah Goldman
image

Photo: Courtesy of Adrian Lahoud

*Note: The proposal is for a building in Tripoli, Lebanon. Originally Archdaily had the building in Tripoli, Libya which was an error.Architect Adrian Lahoud has designed a futuristic skyscraper to be built in Tripoli, Lebanon’s centre (via archdaily).

Lahoud’s design is a response to a 2008 proposal by Nicolas Sarkozy to create a technologically advanced Mediterranean Union.

The building, called Collective Tower, is designed to be minimally destructive to the surrounding small structures which currently exist in the city. It is composed of three small buildings, joined in the centre as one.

Lahoud guest edited an issue of Archetectural Design in 2010 focusing on post-traumatic urbanism.

The site, which is fairly barren, where the Collective Tower will be built

An aerial view of where the tower will be

An aerial view of the finished product, that bright light is the top of the building

The building is made up of three smaller towers connected in the middle

A view of the tower in the skyline

There is a triple support structure to accommodate the site position

A view of the towers from the current street

Futuristic buildings are popping up everywhere

The 20 Most Ridiculously Tall Buildings Of The Future >

Business Insider Emails & Alerts

Site highlights each day to your inbox.

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.