ANDREW SULLIVAN: Obama Now Willing To Throw Out Principles In defence Of Libyan Rebels We Know Nothing About

Libya Alhurra



Andrew Sullivan, whose disillusionment with President George W. Bush during the Iraq War lead him to become a tireless supporter of Obama during his 2008 campaign, reacts to today’s air strikes in Libya:I watched the president stand idly by as countless young Iranians were slaughtered, imprisoned, tortured and bludgeoned by government thugs by day and night. I believed that this was born of a strategy that understood that, however horrifying it was to watch the Iranian bloodbath, it was too imprudent to launch military action to protect a defenseless people against snipers, murderers and torturers.

Now I am told that “we cannot stand idly by” as tyrants tell their people they will be given no mercy. And so one comes to terms with the fact that this administration is willing to throw out its entire strategy and principles in this period of Middle Eastern revolt – in defence of rebels about whom we know almost nothing, whose strategy is violence, not nonviolence, and whose ability to resist Qaddafi even with Western help is unknowable….I’d say the odds of Clinton making it through a single term as secretary of state have declined; and the odds of a primary challenge to Obama have risen.

Earlier today on Chris Matthews Sullivan questioned why anyone even voted for Obama in 2008: “I don’t know why anybody voted for Obama in the primaries – this initiative, this no fly zone, this war – is a Hillary/McCain concept.”



Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.