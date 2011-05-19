Triple H Returning At WWE Money In The Bank

Arguably the biggest WWE superstar will be returning at Money in the Bank 2011. An email blast sent out by the WWE advertises the return of Triple H. It is unknown whether The Game will lace up the boots or just making a non-ring appearance on July 17.



It is no secret that Triple H is in the midst of winding down his in-ring professional wrestling career. The WWE recently announced that the former world champion is the new head of WWE talent development. The Game has spent his time recently helping craft the debut and signings of Sin Cara and Kharma and is currently working with upcoming talent on the WWE roster.

It will be interesting to see if Triple H makes some kind of a return to active action whether it is part time or full time. It has been well over a year since Triple H has been a regular performer on the WWE roster. Triple H disappeared last year after a feud with Sheamus and didn’t reappear until nine months later, when he returned to WWE RAW as part of the infamous 2-21-11 RAW surprise.

