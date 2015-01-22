WWE Star Triple H Broke Character To Console A Crying Fan

Kevin Mazur/Getty Triple H plays a villain in the ring.

Monday night on “WWE Raw,” John Cena was taking on Seth Rollins, The Big Show, and Kane, while the show’s two villains, Triple H and Stephanie McMahon waited ringside.

According to Buzzfeed, a Twitter user named Chris Olds who was attending the show captured a touching moment when a young John Cena fan approached Triple H sitting ringside.

Though there’s no video of the event, Olds captured pictures on Twitter of the young boy talking to Triple H:

Trips made a kid cry … pic.twitter.com/tAKoeNrNCN

— Chris Olds (@chrisolds2009) January 20, 2015

Whatever Triple H said in character hurt the fan, because the young boy reportedly broke into tears. Triple H broke character to console him. McMahon reportedly broke character, too, to console the fan:

Steph broke character too but I missed that pic.twitter.com/c1xopefLPf

— Chris Olds (@chrisolds2009) January 20, 2015

Olds told news.com.au that after the match, WWE took the kindness a step further by giving away prizes to the fan:

“After the match, (ring announcer) Lilian Garcia congratulated him on Cena’s win and they gave him a stack of shirts, wristbands, bandannas, a hat, which he brought back to his dad sitting in front of me.”

He got the hook-up and won some fans too pic.twitter.com/DKZItqGLps

— Chris Olds (@chrisolds2009) January 20, 2015

Triple H is also the Executive Vice President of WWE, so as many have pointed out, this is smart business in addition to basic human kindness.

