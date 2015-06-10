By winning the Triple Crown, American Pharoah's earning potential jumped to more than $20 million per year

Now that American Pharoah has won the Triple Crown, his owners have vowed to keep racing, at least until the end of this year. However, once the prized horse does end his racing career, the big money will start rolling in.

One source told Yahoo Sports that American Pharoah will command a stud fee that will pay the owners of his breeding rights close to $US200,000 per foal.

According to Kristian Dyer, a horse can sire “more than 100 foals per year.” Those figures would translate to more than $US20 million per year in stud fees alone.

For comparison, California Chrome, who won the first two legs of the Triple Crown in 2014 before falling to fourth in the Belmont Stakes, commands just $US20,000 per foal which translates to $US2 million annually if he sires 100 foals each year.

Despite being the first Triple Crown winner in 37 years, there is no guarantee that American Pharoah will always command high stud fees. As Dyer explains, future earnings will depend on the success of his foals. If they prove to be excellent racehorses, the fee will remain strong. Of course, the opposite can happen also.

However, even without success, there will still be a premium for the chance to own an offspring of this generation’s most recognisable horse.

