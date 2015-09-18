Here's why a ranch in Montana was just named the best hotel in the world

Sophie-Claire Hoeller
Triple Creek RanchCourtesy of Triple Creek RanchThe Triple Creek Ranch is the world’s best hotel.

We just published our list of the 30 best hotels in the world.

The Triple Creek Ranch, a luxurious resort in Darby, Montana, took the top spot on our list.

The all-inclusive luxury ranch lies 75 miles south of Missoula in the mountains of western Montana, and is renowned for its excellent service.

The resort is home to luxe cabins and offers plenty of activities to keep guests busy, such as horseback riding, hiking, fly fishing, snowshoeing, tennis, or cooking classes.

Rates start at $US950 per couple, per night, but include a private cabin, all meals, drinks, and activities.

The Montana resort bills itself as a 'luxury ranch,' and offers guests a rugged Western experience -- only minus the ruggedness.

Courtesy of Triple Creek Ranch

The property is a member of the fancy Relais & Châteaux brand, and guests are treated to impeccable service and luxe amenities, like gourmet restaurants, pool, tennis court, horse stables, and more.

Courtesy of Triple Creek Ranch

According to the ranch itself, it's their 'superior level of anticipatory service' that sets them apart, and has made it the best hotel in the world. According to them 'a passing remark manifests itself in an unspoken wish granted.'

Courtesy of Triple Creek Ranch

The Triple Creek Ranch is located on 600 acres in the Bitterroot Mountain range of the Rockies, in southwestern Montana. From here, it's easy to see why Montana is called Big Sky Country.

Courtesy of Triple Creek Ranch

There are 24 cabins on the property.

Courtesy of Triple Creek Ranch

Each private cabin -- which range from one- to three-bedroom suites -- features a wood-burning fireplace, king-sized bed, and either a private or nearby hot tub.

Triple Creek Ranch

Cabins also feature a full kitchen, washer and dryer, a complimentary fully-stocked bar with booze, fresh fruit and cookies, a Keurig coffee maker, and Wi-Fi.

Triple Creek Ranch

Even the bathrooms feel luxurious and spacious.

Courtesy of Triple Creek Ranch

There are also separate luxury ranch homes.

Triple Creek Ranch

The resort is all-inclusive, which means that meals, wine and activities are all included in the nightly rate.

Courtesy of Triple Creek Ranch

The main reason to come here is to take advantage of Montana's incredible outdoor activities.

Courtesy of Triple Creek Ranch

There's guided horseback riding along the Lewis and Clark Trail.

Courtesy of Triple Creek Ranch

And fly fishing in the Bitterroot River.

Courtesy of Triple Creek Ranch

There's cattle driving, whitewater rafting, river floating, mountain biking, and golf and all-terrain vehicle tours in the summer.

Courtesy of Triple Creek Ranch

In the winter, there's skiing, snowmobiling, snowshoeing, and dog sledding with a 13-time Iditarod Race finisher.

Courtesy of Triple Creek Ranch

Guests can take special art workshops, go to wine tasting events with renowned vintners, or take cooking classes.

Courtesy of Triple Creek Ranch/Carol Hagan

And sometimes activities are combined. If the fish aren't biting, grab an easel.

Courtesy of Triple Creek Ranch/Brent Cotton

In addition to tennis courts, there's also archery and a 24-hour fitness center.

Courtesy of Triple Creek Ranch

And a heated outdoor pool with hot tubs and hammocks.

Courtesy of Triple Creek Ranch

Inside the main lodge is the dining Room, activity center, front desk, and rooftop lounge.

Courtesy of Triple Creek Ranch

The resort is home to a gourmet restaurant where the menu changes nightly.

Triple Creek Ranch

Meals are prepared by James Beard-approved executive chef Jacob Leatherman, many ingredients hailing from the Triple Creek Ranch Orchard and Gardens.

Courtesy of Triple Creek Ranch

Leatherman himself teaches cooking classes at the resort.

Courtesy of Triple Creek Ranch

There's also an on-staff sommelier who walks guests through the resort's comprehensive 700+ bottle wine cellar, which has won 10 Wine Spectator Awards.

Courtesy of Triple Creek Ranch

