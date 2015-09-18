Here's why a ranch in Montana was just named the best hotel in the world

Courtesy of Triple Creek Ranch The Triple Creek Ranch is the world’s best hotel.

We just published our list of the 30 best hotels in the world.

The Triple Creek Ranch, a luxurious resort in Darby, Montana, took the top spot on our list.

The all-inclusive luxury ranch lies 75 miles south of Missoula in the mountains of western Montana, and is renowned for its excellent service.

The resort is home to luxe cabins and offers plenty of activities to keep guests busy, such as horseback riding, hiking, fly fishing, snowshoeing, tennis, or cooking classes.

Rates start at $US950 per couple, per night, but include a private cabin, all meals, drinks, and activities.

The Montana resort bills itself as a 'luxury ranch,' and offers guests a rugged Western experience -- only minus the ruggedness. Courtesy of Triple Creek Ranch The property is a member of the fancy Relais & Châteaux brand, and guests are treated to impeccable service and luxe amenities, like gourmet restaurants, pool, tennis court, horse stables, and more. Courtesy of Triple Creek Ranch According to the ranch itself, it's their 'superior level of anticipatory service' that sets them apart, and has made it the best hotel in the world. According to them 'a passing remark manifests itself in an unspoken wish granted.' Courtesy of Triple Creek Ranch The Triple Creek Ranch is located on 600 acres in the Bitterroot Mountain range of the Rockies, in southwestern Montana. From here, it's easy to see why Montana is called Big Sky Country. Courtesy of Triple Creek Ranch There are 24 cabins on the property. Courtesy of Triple Creek Ranch Each private cabin -- which range from one- to three-bedroom suites -- features a wood-burning fireplace, king-sized bed, and either a private or nearby hot tub. Triple Creek Ranch Cabins also feature a full kitchen, washer and dryer, a complimentary fully-stocked bar with booze, fresh fruit and cookies, a Keurig coffee maker, and Wi-Fi. Triple Creek Ranch Even the bathrooms feel luxurious and spacious. Courtesy of Triple Creek Ranch There are also separate luxury ranch homes. Triple Creek Ranch The resort is all-inclusive, which means that meals, wine and activities are all included in the nightly rate. Courtesy of Triple Creek Ranch The main reason to come here is to take advantage of Montana's incredible outdoor activities. Courtesy of Triple Creek Ranch There's guided horseback riding along the Lewis and Clark Trail. Courtesy of Triple Creek Ranch And fly fishing in the Bitterroot River. Courtesy of Triple Creek Ranch There's cattle driving, whitewater rafting, river floating, mountain biking, and golf and all-terrain vehicle tours in the summer. Courtesy of Triple Creek Ranch In the winter, there's skiing, snowmobiling, snowshoeing, and dog sledding with a 13-time Iditarod Race finisher. Courtesy of Triple Creek Ranch Guests can take special art workshops, go to wine tasting events with renowned vintners, or take cooking classes. Courtesy of Triple Creek Ranch/Carol Hagan And sometimes activities are combined. If the fish aren't biting, grab an easel. Courtesy of Triple Creek Ranch/Brent Cotton In addition to tennis courts, there's also archery and a 24-hour fitness center. Courtesy of Triple Creek Ranch And a heated outdoor pool with hot tubs and hammocks. Courtesy of Triple Creek Ranch Inside the main lodge is the dining Room, activity center, front desk, and rooftop lounge. Courtesy of Triple Creek Ranch The resort is home to a gourmet restaurant where the menu changes nightly. Triple Creek Ranch Meals are prepared by James Beard-approved executive chef Jacob Leatherman, many ingredients hailing from the Triple Creek Ranch Orchard and Gardens. Courtesy of Triple Creek Ranch Leatherman himself teaches cooking classes at the resort. Courtesy of Triple Creek Ranch There's also an on-staff sommelier who walks guests through the resort's comprehensive 700+ bottle wine cellar, which has won 10 Wine Spectator Awards. Courtesy of Triple Creek Ranch

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.