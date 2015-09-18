Here's why a ranch in Montana was just named the best hotel in the world

Courtesy of Triple Creek RanchThe Triple Creek Ranch is the world’s best hotel.
We just published our list of the 30 best hotels in the world.
The Triple Creek Ranch, a luxurious resort in Darby, Montana, took the top spot on our list.
The all-inclusive luxury ranch lies 75 miles south of Missoula in the mountains of western Montana, and is renowned for its excellent service.
The resort is home to luxe cabins and offers plenty of activities to keep guests busy, such as horseback riding, hiking, fly fishing, snowshoeing, tennis, or cooking classes.
Rates start at $US950 per couple, per night, but include a private cabin, all meals, drinks, and activities.
The Montana resort bills itself as a 'luxury ranch,' and offers guests a rugged Western experience -- only minus the ruggedness.
Courtesy of Triple Creek Ranch
The property is a member of the fancy Relais & Châteaux brand, and guests are treated to impeccable service and luxe amenities, like gourmet restaurants, pool, tennis court, horse stables, and more.
Courtesy of Triple Creek Ranch
According to the ranch itself, it's their 'superior level of anticipatory service' that sets them apart, and has made it the best hotel in the world. According to them 'a passing remark manifests itself in an unspoken wish granted.'
Courtesy of Triple Creek Ranch
The Triple Creek Ranch is located on 600 acres in the Bitterroot Mountain range of the Rockies, in southwestern Montana. From here, it's easy to see why Montana is called Big Sky Country.
Courtesy of Triple Creek Ranch
Each private cabin -- which range from one- to three-bedroom suites -- features a wood-burning fireplace, king-sized bed, and either a private or nearby hot tub.
Triple Creek Ranch
Cabins also feature a full kitchen, washer and dryer, a complimentary fully-stocked bar with booze, fresh fruit and cookies, a Keurig coffee maker, and Wi-Fi.
Triple Creek Ranch
The resort is all-inclusive, which means that meals, wine and activities are all included in the nightly rate.
Courtesy of Triple Creek Ranch
Courtesy of Triple Creek Ranch
There's cattle driving, whitewater rafting, river floating, mountain biking, and golf and all-terrain vehicle tours in the summer.
Courtesy of Triple Creek Ranch
In the winter, there's skiing, snowmobiling, snowshoeing, and dog sledding with a 13-time Iditarod Race finisher.
Courtesy of Triple Creek Ranch
Guests can take special art workshops, go to wine tasting events with renowned vintners, or take cooking classes.
Courtesy of Triple Creek Ranch/Carol Hagan
Courtesy of Triple Creek Ranch/Brent Cotton
Courtesy of Triple Creek Ranch
Courtesy of Triple Creek Ranch
Meals are prepared by James Beard-approved executive chef Jacob Leatherman, many ingredients hailing from the Triple Creek Ranch Orchard and Gardens.
Courtesy of Triple Creek Ranch
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.