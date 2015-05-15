Are you using the hidden triple-click shortcut on the iPhone?

When I triple-click my iPhone home button, the colours on the screen invert. Check it out:

This dazzling trick is one of several functions that can be assigned to the iOS accessibility shortcut (turned on at Settings / General / Accessibility / Accessibility Shortcut).

Along with Invert Colours, other options include the ability to turn on or off VoiceOver, Grayscale, Zoom, Switch Control, and Assistive.

While these functions are designed for a narrow user base, some may appeal more widely, and they’re all more useful when they can be turned on or off in an instant (try assigning only one function for maximum speed).

I’d recommend Invert Colours. Aside from looking cool, this mode is useful for reading in a dark room, as it makes the phone give off less light — which not only helps other people in the room sleep but also helps you sleep, given that light from devices has been shown to screw up your sleep cycle.

AssistiveTouch is also worth playing around with — indeed, there are millions of people who frequently use this alternate input method (which let’s you perform commands without pressing hard buttons or swiping irregularly).

While some consider this a useful way of controlling their phones, however, most who use it do it as a way to avoid pressing the home button for fear of breaking it — and they certainly won’t want to use the triple-click shortcut.

Zoom, which lets you magnify parts of the screen, may appeal to many people. As for the others: VoiceOver reads text on the screen; Grayscale removes all colour; Switch Control cycles a cursor around available input fields.

You might as well pick a special function — and at least one is actually pretty useful.

