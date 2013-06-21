NYSE Trader Explains Why Stocks Go Crazy During Triple and Quadruple "Witching" Days

On the third Friday of each month and once every quarter, various stock index futures, stock index options, stock options, and single stock futures expire.



These days have become known for the unusual level of trading that takes place on or around them, and they have been named “witching” days after the three witches of Shakespeare’s “Macbeth.”

This month, the Triple and Quadruple Witch fall on June 21.

Watch below for NYSE floor trader Jonathan Corpina, a senior managing partner at Meridian Equity Partners, explain why there is so much trading activity on Triple and Quadruple Witches and what you need to know about it.



Produced by Daniel Goodman

