The 25 Most Popular Travel Destinations In The World

TripAdvisor just announced the winners of its 2014 Travellers’ Choice awards for Destinations.

Millions of TripAdvisor users voted on their favourite destinations around the world — and Asia was the big winner this year.

Six of the top 25 spots on TripAdvisor’s list of the World’s Top Travel Destinations are in Asia, including new hotspots like Hanoi, Vietnam (#8); Siem Reap, Cambodia (#9); and Shanghai, China (#12). Of course perennial favourites like Rome and London made the list too, but the number one spot may surprise you.

Award winners were based on millions of TripAdvisor reviews of hotels, attractions and restaurants for different cities over a 12-month period.

